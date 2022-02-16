Axtria Receives Top Leader Rankings in Everest Group Life Sciences Commercial Services Specialists PEAK Matrix® Report

Berkeley Heights, NJ, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading industry analyst firm Everest Group has given Axtria the highest leader ranking in its just issued Life Sciences Commercial Services Specialists PEAK Matrix® report. Axtria earned the top spot from the Everest Group for having the "most impact," as well as recognition as a leader in "vision and capabilities" for supporting the growth of the life sciences sector.
Axtria was evaluated with other life sciences commercial solutions providers across a number of categories, including the comprehensiveness of its offerings across geographies around the world that can digitally transform the commercial operations of life sciences companies.
"This ranking from the Everest Group validates the strategy we have embarked upon to be the end-to-end cloud data analytics and digital transformation software and services provider, to accelerate the growth of the life sciences sector globally, and to remove inefficiencies that can delay medicines and therapies from getting to patients that need them wherever they are in the world," said Jaswinder Chadha, President & CEO, Axtria.
The full Everest Group Life Sciences Commercial Services Specialists PEAK Matrix® report is available here Everest Group Reports - View (everestgrp.com).
About The Everest Group
Everest Group is a research firm focused on strategic IT, business services, engineering services and sourcing. Their clients include leading global companies, service providers, and investors. Clients use their services to guide their journeys to achieve heightened operational and financial performance, accelerated value delivery, and high-impact business outcomes. Details and in-depth content are available at www.everestgrp.com.
About Axtria
Axtria is a global provider of cloud software and data analytics to the life sciences industry. Axtria helps life sciences companies transform the product commercialization journey to drive sales growth and improve healthcare outcomes for patients. Axtria has a strong focus on sales and marketing operations in the life sciences industry. With customers in over 75 countries, Axtria is one of the life sciences industry's most significant global commercial solutions providers.
Axtria helps customers improve operational effectiveness with solutions that leverage Big Data, cloud software, predictive analytics, and machine learning. Axtria DataMAx™, Axtria InsightsMAx™, Axtria SalesIQ™, and Axtria CustomerIQ™ are cloud-based software platforms that enable customers to efficiently manage data, leverage data science to deliver insights for sales and marketing planning, and overall manage end-to-end commercial operations.
