Triloki Kaushal Joins Greystone as a Managing Director

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced Triloki Kaushal has joined the firm as a Managing Director. In this role, he will focus on debt sales and services for multifamily clients across Greystone's Agency platforms and lead the firm's Affordable Lending Sales Desk.
Prior to joining Greystone, Mr. Kaushal most recently served as a Chief Underwriter for Newmark's Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac platforms, where he oversaw the structuring, underwriting, and approval of conventional and affordable transactions. Before his role at Newmark, Mr. Kaushal was a Managing Director and a Senior Credit officer at Hunt Mortgage Group (now Lument) in various capacities within underwriting and risk.
"Greystone is a leader in affordable housing finance, and we expect to grow the debt platform supporting Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac's mission-driven goals in 2022 and beyond," said Mr. Kaushal. "I look forward to working with the team to serve clients in the multifamily sector as Greystone continues its upward trajectory as a capital markets provider."
Mr. Kaushal is based in New York and reports to Chip Hudson, co-CEO of Agency lending at Greystone. He earned a Bachelor's degree from New York University and Master's degrees in Economic and International Political Economy and Development from Fordham University.
About Greystone
Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.
PRESS CONTACT:
Karen Marotta
Greystone
212-896-9149
Karen.Marotta@greyco.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.