Xometry Introduces Enhanced European Site, Xometry.eu

- New features make it easier for buyers to compare and price technologies, materials, finishes in real-time
- Dynamic, responsive site purpose-built for Android, iOS mobile devices
- Soon to be available in Spanish & Polish, reflecting continued expansion of Xometry in the region
NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, a global digital marketplace for on-demand manufacturing, today introduced an enhanced site for European customers, www.xometry.eu, which makes it even easier for buyers to compare and price technologies, materials and finishes in real time. The dynamic and responsive site also lets buyers take advantage of the full functionality of xometry.eu from their Android or iOS devices, offering the same seamless file-upload and interactivity as desktop users.
Xometry.eu, which is available in English, German, French and Italian languages, will also be available in Polish and Spanish in Q2 2022, reflecting the expansion of Xometry's network of buyers and sellers.
"For enterprises large and small, Xometry around the world is quickly becoming a leading solution for accelerating innovation across engineering teams, while also helping manufacturers of all sizes increase their network and grow their businesses," said Randy Altschuler, CEO of Xometry. "We're committed to helping the world's foremost companies tap into critical manufacturing capacity to build the next generation of great products that will fuel our global economy."
About Xometry
Xometry XMTR powers the industries of today and tomorrow by connecting the people with the big ideas to the manufacturers who can bring them to life. Xometry's digital marketplace makes it easy for buyers at Fortune 1000 companies to tap into global manufacturing capacity while giving suppliers the critical resources they need to grow their business.
Media Contact
Matthew Hutchison
Matthew.Hutchison@Xometry.com
Investor Contact
Shawn Milne
Shawn.Milne@Xometry.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.