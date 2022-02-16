Pokemoto Opens First of Six locations in Florida Market

Muscle Maker, Inc.'s Pokemoto Division Executes on its Growth Strategy, Opens First Florida Location in Miami Beach, Five Additional Florida Locations on the Horizon

LEAGUE CITY, TEX., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Muscle Maker, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRIL), which owns the Muscle Maker Grill Restaurants, Superfit Foods and Pokemoto concepts, today announced its Pokemoto subsidiary has opened its first Florida location in Miami Beach, Florida. The south Florida non-traditional ghost kitchen location is within a new state-of-the-art food court and will have kiosks for guests to order directly as well as service delivery orders through third party delivery apps. The location will serve Pokemoto and other ghost kitchen menu items to satisfy the Miami Beach audience.

Hundreds of thousands of residents, workers, and students with a median age of 37 years old looking for ways to eat healthier call Miami Beach home, a demographic focal point for the company and its portfolio of "healthier for you" brands. The area is known for beaches, fresh seafood, and higher-ticket restaurants which can be expensive for daily dining, making the company's price point and menu offerings very attractive for people living and dining in the South Beach area.

Positioned within a brand-new food court, this "on-the-go" focused food hall is setup specifically for restaurants looking to scale their food delivery business as well as offer multiple food concepts from one location. Guests can order a variety of flavorful options from a 3rd party delivery app such as Uber Eats, Doordash and Grubhub or directly from a contactless kiosk within the main level of the food hall. In-hall dining for guests to sit and enjoy their meals is expected to open at the end of the month. The facility offers numerous benefits that make this food hall location "delivery driver friendly" including easier faster parking, courier lounge and restrooms, scanning and tracking of food from grill-to-wheels ensuring the right courier gets the right order allowing food to be delivered much quicker with fewer errors. Operating out of a smaller footprint kitchen keeps costs down while being able to offer cuisine from numerous brands and menus.



The five additional Pokemoto locations in the Florida market are set to open in Miami, Lee and Collier counties and Jacksonville Florida. The next Pokemoto to open will be another non-traditional ghost kitchen in Miami followed by a traditional brick and mortar location in Jacksonville.

"We have had the Florida market on our list of target markets since we acquired Pokemoto in May 2021 and now our plans to offer our "healthier for you" menu options in the sunshine state are coming full circle," stated Mike Roper, CEO of Muscle Maker, Inc. "Given the demographics of the Miami Beach market, we think this location will welcome the Pokemoto brand. We expect to have five additional Pokemoto locations coming to the Florida market with the next opening in Miami in the next month," said Roper. "Our Florida expansion, in addition to the recently announced franchise signings in Mississippi, New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts as well as new company locations in Virginia and Maryland, once all opened, puts us on a 300% growth rate in just a few months. Our corporate real estate team and franchise sales team are continuously looking for new opportunities and are utilizing numerous resources to get locations open and franchise agreements signed to execute against our growth strategy. We look forward to sharing more details about agreements and openings in the near future."

Pokemoto currently has open locations in six states – Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Georgia, Maryland and Virginia and is coming soon to New York, Mississippi and Florida.

About Pokemoto

Pokemoto has nineteen open locations in six states – Connecticut, Rhode Island, Virginia, Massachusetts, Maryland and Georgia with future franchise locations coming soon in New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Florida and Mississippi. Pokemoto offers up chef-driven contemporary flavors with fresh delectable and healthy ingredients such as Atlantic salmon, Ahi tuna, fresh mango, roasted cashews and black caviar tobiko that appeals to foodies, health enthusiasts, and sushi-lovers everywhere. Guests can choose from a list of signature bowls or be bold and build their own unique combination of a base, protein and various toppings and nine different sauces. Vegetarian options are available, and the bowl combinations are virtually limitless. The colorful dishes and modern chic dining rooms provide an uplifting dining experience for guests of all ages. Customers can dine in-store or order online via third party delivery apps for contactless delivery.

About Muscle Maker, Inc.

Muscle Maker, Inc. is the parent company of "healthier for you" brands delivering high-quality healthy food options to consumers through traditional and non-traditional locations such as military bases, universities, ghost kitchens, delivery and direct-to-consumer ready-made meal prep options. Brands include Muscle Maker Grill, Pokemoto, Superfit Foods, Healthy Joe's and multiple ghost kitchen brands such as Meal Plan AF, Wrap it up Wraps, Bowls Deep, Burger Joe's, MMG Smoothies, Mr. Tea's House of Boba, Gourmet Sandwich Co and Salad Vibes. Our menus highlight healthier versions of traditional and non-traditional dishes and feature grass fed steak, lean turkey, chicken breast, Ahi tuna, salmon, shrimp, tofu and plant-based options.

For more information on Muscle Maker, Inc, visit www.musclemakergrill.com, for more information on Pokemoto visit www.pokemoto.com or for more information on Superfit Foods visit www.superfitfoods.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should", "may," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "expects," "plans," and "proposes." Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Muscle Maker, Inc does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

