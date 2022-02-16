Social Media Strategies Summit to Educate Professional Marketers on How to Leverage Social Media Tools for Winning Social Media Campaigns

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsWire -- Global Strategic Management Institute (GSMI), a leading conference production company focused on promoting disruptive innovation, will be hosting the highly anticipated Social Media Strategies Summit in an entirely digital format on Feb. 23-24, 2022.
As the number one social media event for senior-level marketing professionals, the event will educate attendees on how to accelerate their careers and roles within their organizations by learning to streamline social media processes and improve their existing skills set. This will also be a great forum for learning how to cultivate an arsenal of tools, resources and connections to champion a social media marketing transformation back at their organizations.
Professionals in the marketing field will be able to assess and audit their current social media initiatives through real-life feedback, discussions and peer-to-peer learning. They will also learn how to revitalize their strategy framework with brand practitioners walking them step-by-step through successful case studies. The unique gathering of senior-level, cross-industry marketers will also be instrumental in helping participants understand what's driving success at different types of companies that can inspire innovation at their organizations.
Among the highlights of the event will be a series of live 45-minute presentations, which will be held throughout the conference with featured topics including: "Trending on TikTok: Best Practices for Creating Engaging TikTok Content" by Lauren Thomas from Intuit, "How to Measure Social Media Success: Finding the KPIs That Matter For Your Brand" by Noressa Kennedy Hinkler from Travel Nurse Across America, and "How to Navigate An Organic vs. Paid Digital Strategy" by Kristi Daraban from Nationwide.
Other notable presentations will include: "Navigating Content through Crisis: The Importance of Brand Authenticity and Transparency on Social" by Marissa Kargas from Walmart, "Growing Brand Loyalty Through Social Media Communities" by Alyssa Santoli from Vitamix, "How to Use Data to Inform Creative and Copy Decisions'' by Mary Olivieri from CBD Marketing, and "Tailor Your Influencer Marketing to TikTok, Instagram and Twitter: The Right Channel for the Right Campaign" by Mike Baglietto from NetBase Quid.
Apart from the live presentations, the Social Media Strategies Summit Virtual Conference will also hold several panels and workshops, such as "How to Kick Start and Scale Your Influencer Program From the Ground Up" and "Remix, Repurpose, Reuse: Maximizing the Life of Your Content on Social Media."
Attendees will have a unique opportunity to share experiences and learn new social media strategies alongside their colleagues from the United States and globally in a single seamless virtual forum. Additional information about the Social Media Strategies Summit Virtual Conference, as well as details for registration, can be found at the following link:
https://socialmediastrategiessummit.com/virtual-conference-february-2022/
About Social Media Strategies Summit:
Created by the Global Strategic Management Institute (GSMI), Social Media Strategies Summit is a series of events across the United States, from New York City to Chicago to San Francisco. As the longest-running social media conference in the nation, Social Media Strategies Summit is proud to offer opportunities for guests to network, learn and hopefully advance their careers in the process. The summit also offers a vast resource center online, providing over 200 talks and case studies from other events.
