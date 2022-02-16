Shumo, the world's most powerful Shib, is launching its token

New York, NY, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shumo, a deflationary token built on the Ethereum blockchain, is making waves in the crypto space having launched its token. Within a few days of launch, it has received noticeable volume without kick-starting it's marketing.
Shumo intends to solve the problem of sustainability by generating its own revenue and holders share 100% of the profits.
Buybacks and Burns
Shumo offers periodic buybacks and burns to ensure its supply remains deflationary, importantly, token holders can vote on important issues, trade, and farm tokens. Although the project is in its infancy stage, CEO Caesar, believes that everything is geared towards Shumo becoming a household name in the cryptocurrency industry.
Features of the Shumo Eternal Empire Fund
Uniquely, it has created the Eternal Empire Fund that ensures 4% of all transactions are kept in the fund. The essence of the Eternal Empire Fund is to use it as an investment with all profits generated from it used to buy back and burn. 2% reflections means holders earn more tokens and the value of each token is going up.
The Eternal Empire Fund allows users to hold stable coins to buy altcoins when the market dips. It also offers different profiles, including high, medium, and low risks. Furthermore, the platform provides an opportunity to farm and earn tokens through the Shumo buyback feature. In addition, the investment allows you to buy and sell NFTs for profits while investing in other meme coins that are performing well.
The important part of the fund is that everyone can make short-term profit in the market. Interestingly, unlike other tokens that quickly fade out in the market once the inflow of investors reduces, that is different for Shumo as it generates its revenue.
According to the marketing manager, "Shumo doesn't depend on frequent hyping for everyone to see its improvement in the chart." In addition, investors get reflections, which helps increase the buyback price. Concurrently, investors receive more tokens as this takes place.
About Shumo
Shumo is a deflationary token that allows investors to choose their own adventure book. It allows token holders to vote on activities that affect the project. Shumo plans to include other forms of investment, including NFTs, making it the Grand Champion of the Ethereum Blockchain.
CoinMarketCap: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/shumo/
Uniswap: https://app.uniswap.org/#/swap?outputCurrency=0xeaa2c985abf14ac850f6614faebd6e4436bea65f&chain=mainnet&inputCurrency=ETH
Dextools: https://www.dextools.io/app/ether/pair-explorer/0x8853c80490337b0c742c0d2da9be2275f82a598c
Social links:
Telegram: https://t.me/shumoofficial
Twitter: https://twitter.com/shumoofficial
Medium: https://medium.com/@Shumoofficial
Instagram: https://instagram.com/shumoofficial
Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@shumoofficial
Media Contact: Project: Shumo E-mail: ncrypt0@pm.me Website: https://shumo.io/
