InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND) Launches New eCommerce Website for Subsidiary HearingAssist.com

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. INND ("InnerScope"), an emerging and disruptive leader in the Direct-to-Consumer Hearing Technology space, today announced the launching of a new eCommerce website for HearingAssist, a wholly-owned subsidiary of InnerScope, located at https://hearingassist.com /. HearingAssist has been an established leader in the direct-to-consumer hearing aid market since 2008 and is Walmart's largest hearing aid supplier with product displays in 757 Walmart stores and over 500,000 hearing aids sold to date.



The new HearingAssist website showcases a transformative redesign that offers an industry-leading digital experience with a new eCommerce platform that features many creative redesigns, including mobile responsiveness for a better customer experience, enhanced search, a streamlined product search capability including live inventory and pricing search features, 24/7 product purchases with an easier check-out process, and scalability for HearingAssist's future growth improvements. Moreover, the new website empowers HearingAssist and the InnerScope team to manage content, launch marketing campaigns, maintain product data, and add features.

In addition, visitors to the website can click on the HearingAssist's 1-800-700-4327 phone number to automatically call and connect to one of HearingAssist's Hearing Product Specialists and receive a Free Consultation with one of a team of licensed hearing professionals to help answer any questions about their hearing loss and any hearing products requirements they may need.

Matthew Moore, President and CEO of InnerScope, commented: "I am thrilled to announce HearingAssist's new website, which provides us greater opportunities for growth by helping our existing customers and reaching potential new customers. Considerable thought and time have gone into the front and back-end of this new website. We designed this new website to provide hundreds of thousands of HearingAssist's current customers and potentially millions more, a robust, user-friendly experience where they have 24/7 access to the HearingAssist affordable hearing aids and related accessories as well as Free Consultation with one of our licensed Hearing Professionals."

HearingAssist's New Website Can Be Viewed At HearingAssist.com.

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. INND:

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. is a leading Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) manufacturer and distributor of FDA-registered hearing aids, hearing assistive devices, hearing health-related products, and Personal Sound Amplifier Products (PSAPs) ("Hearing Products") dedicated to addressing the global demand for affordable hearing solutions. InnerScope's Hearing Products and its business model break through the persistent barriers that prevent access to effective hearing solutions.

InnerScope's recent acquisition of iHear Medical Inc. , a DTC cloud-based hearing solution provider, gives the Company access to over 40 patents and an FDA-registered manufacturing and R&D facility. In addition, InnerScope has acquired HearingAssist , an established leader in the direct-to-consumer hearing aid market with a customer base of over 400,000. These acquisitions, combined with a partnership with Atlazo Inc. , a semiconductor innovator for next-generation AI smart devices, will allow InnerScope to better position itself in the direct-to-consumer hearing solutions market by selling advanced hearing products through Walmart and other major retailers.

InnerScope's full line of Hearing Health products is currently available through these multiple retail/wholesale channels: Walmart.com, Amazon.com, Giant Eagle, Hy-Vee, Hartig Drug, Food City, and Cardinal Health dba RGH Enterprises Inc. Additional major retailers in-store and online are launching soon.

