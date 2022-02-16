Global Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Software Market to Surpass US$ 4,524.7 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global pharmaceutical manufacturing software market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,532.7 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Software Market:

Key trends in the market include the increasing number of product launches by key players, which is expected to drive growth of the global pharmaceutical manufacturing software market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2019, COPA-DATA (based in Salzburg, Austria) released a new version of zenon software platform. Zenon is a software platform that helps pharmaceutical manufacturers automate their industrial systems and manage data more efficiently.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global pharmaceutical manufacturing software market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period due to the increasing launches of new software, which is expected to drive growth of the global pharmaceutical manufacturing software market over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2020, Autoscribe Informatics, a laboratory informatics provider, announced the launch of new software, Matrix Gemini Pharmaceutical/Manufacturing laboratory information management system (LIMS) to meet the changing needs of the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, and regulated industries.

Among applications, the large enterprises segment is estimated to hold a dominant position in the global pharmaceutical manufacturing software market in 2021. Pharmaceutical manufacturing software solutions help a company to streamline operations and bring products to market more cost efficiently and quickly while complying with stringent FDA regulatory mandates. Moreover, this software empowers a company's team to effectively manage areas like purchasing, quality control, inventory management, sales, shop floor operations, financials, and others.

Among regions, North America is expected to account for the largest market share in the global pharmaceutical manufacturing software market over the forecast period. For instance, ProcessPro, a leading ERP software solutions company based in the U.S., announced its participation in the Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) program in association with its parent company Open Systems, Inc., a recognized cloud solutions provider from Microsoft. This program addresses mission-critical business functions while integrating real-time data and business analytics reports for pharmaceutical process manufacturers. The ProcessPro cloud-based ERP system offers a streamlined implementation approach and flexibility to meet future growth and requirements.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global pharmaceutical manufacturing software market include Oracle Corporation (NetSuite Inc.), BatchMaster Software, Columbus Manufacturing, Aquilon Software, CompuTec S.A. (ProcessForce), Datacor Chempax, DESKERA, ERPAG, Fishbowl, Intellect, SAGE GROUP plc, and VAI - Vormittag Associates, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Global Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Software Market, By Product Type:

On-cloud On-premise



Global Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Software Market, By Application: Large Enterprises SMEs

Global Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Software Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa



