Endonovo Therapeutics Inc. (ENDV) Announces it has filed a Regulation A+ Financing & Retained Dalmore Group to Provide Operations & Compliance

Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endonovo Therapeutics Inc. (OTC-ENDV) an Innovative Medical Devices developer and distributor is pleased to announce it has filed a Regulation A+ financing for expansion of their operations and has retained Dalmore Group ("Dalmore"), a veteran industry leading broker-dealer to provide operations and compliance services in the completion of this Regulation A+ and its anticipated subsequent Reg A+ offering. The financing proceeds for this Reg A+ are planned to be used to repay its senior secured Note, for research and development and working capital.



In retaining Dalmore Group, Endonovo has positioned their Reg A+ Financing to capitalize on the strengths and successes that Dalmore Group has established as being an industry leading broker-dealer in Reg A+ Financing services. Dalmore Group, with more than 16 years' experience as a full-service investment bank with deep institutional, private equity, venture capital and family office relationships in multiple financial markets, is considered the US industry leading broker-dealer for Reg A+ offerings having onboarded over 175 Reg A+ issuers since 2019.

As a consultant Dalmore Group offers Endonovo marketing guidance and experienced securities regulation compliance review as well as a wide variety of financial funding alternatives and structures. Dalmore Group is a registered broker-dealer providing services in the equity and debt securities market, including offerings conducted via exemptions from registration with the SEC such as Reg D 506(b), 506(c), Reg CF and Reg A+ offerings. Dalmore clients include a mix of private and publicly listed companies in both the US and Canada.

Dalmore services include strategic partnerships with industry experts in marketing and PR, distribution and syndication-partnerships with multiple Reg A+ marketplace platform distribution partners, and secondary trading solutions for their Reg A+ issuers, thereby enabling issuers to offer ongoing liquidity solutions to their investors. Etan Butler, Chairman of Dalmore Group states, "having onboarded over 175 Reg A+ issuers since 2019, we are now seeing a rapid increase of OTC companies utilizing the Reg A+ exemption as a means to raise capital for their businesses".

Additionally, Mr. Butler explains "Dalmore has onboarded over 20 publicly traded Reg A+ issuers. With our expanding list of institutional investors seeking to invest in OTC companies through Reg A+, and our relationships with syndicate broker dealers and their retail investor bases, Dalmore is seeing a trend of OTC companies choosing the Reg A+ path to finance their capital raising needs." As stated in Dalmore Group's February 8, 2022 press release.

Endonovo entering into a consulting agreement with Dalmore Group will help us to raise the funding necessary to complete the expansion of our present medical device business while expanding our build-up strategy of acquiring profitable companies in the specialty construction market as well as pay off our sole senior secured note and establish a future avenue for resolving remaining convertible notes. Alan Collier, Endonovo CEO, states "Through the filing of our Reg A+ financing, we will continue to build the Endonovo merger and acquisition team and further develop our medical device business. Completing our Reg A+ offerings with Dalmore Group is, in our opinion, the best option available to us. There are significant advantages to Reg A+ offerings for OTC market companies including: 1) No Baby Shelf rules; 2) Premarketing of the offering; 3) No quiet period; 4) General solicitation; 5) Fixed price on the securities at the time of qualification; and 6) Multiple investors' participation. We believe that Reg A+ offerings are the best option with the least amount of dilution for OTC companies such as ours.

Collier continues, "With Dalmore Groups stellar Reg A+ track record over the past few years we couldn't have a better partner in furthering the development of SofPulse®, our FDA Cleared device, paying off our senior secured note, and building our specialty construction vertical, and building investor equity and company profitability in each area Endonovo is expanding. Under Etan Butler's guidance the Dalmore Group has evidenced its ability to successfully set-up and launch an industry leading number of successful Reg A+ financing platforms that will help Endonovo realize our goal of converting our business model to a highly sought-after holding company model for its investors. As this process proceeds to a successful conclusion converting Endonovo to a holding company we believe is the best move for Endonovo moving forward to become a profitable company in the near future."

2021 was another banner year for Dalmore Group. The veteran Reg A+ broker continued its trajectory of growth, and more than doubled its prior year's new clients – as it moved from 85 Reg A+ clients in 2020 to more than 175 through 2021.

Notable Dalmore Reg A+ deals include Gage Cannabis $50M, Flora Growth $29.5M+, Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals $45M+, Juva Life $18M, Draganfly 19M+ and WINC Inc. $11.5M+. And within Dalmore's active pipeline it supports Ei Ventures with $20M+, Miso Robotics $35M+, Cloudastructure $30M+, Aptera Motors $26M+, Schackelford Pharma $10M+, Legion Works $10M+, Brazil Potash $34M+, and many others. As stated in Dalmore Group's December 30, 2021 press release.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage developer of noninvasive wearable Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices. The Company's current portfolio of commercial and clinical-stage wearable Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices addresses wound healing, pain, post-surgical pain and edema, cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, and central nervous system (CNS) disorders, including traumatic brain injury (TBI), acute concussions, post-concussion syndrome and multiple sclerosis. The Company's noninvasive Electroceutical® therapeutic device, SofPulse®, which uses pulsed short-wave radiofrequency at 27.12 MHz, has been FDA-cleared and CE marked for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries and post-operative pain and edema and has CMS national coverage for the treatment of chronic wounds. The Company's current portfolio of preclinical-stage Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices addresses chronic kidney disease, liver disease non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), cardiovascular and peripheral artery disease (PAD), and ischemic stroke. The Company's noninvasive, wearable Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices work by restoring key electrochemical processes that initiate anti-inflammatory and growth factor cascades necessary for healing to occur. www.endonovo.com .

