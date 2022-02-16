CryptoWorldCon Will Travel to El Salvador to Meet With President Nayib Bukele

WASHINGTON, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Less than 50 days until CryptoWorldCon (CWC) is to arrive in Miami on April 1 and 2, 2022, in one of the most prominent and recognized venues in Miami, the James L. Knight Center. The CryptoWorldCon team is working non-stop 24 hours a day preparing everything for the main event that will kick off Bitcoin Conference Month in Miami.
But before the event, the founders of CryptoWorldCon will join The Ambassador of El Salvador in the United States, Milena Mayorga, who is leading the committee of the commercial delegation that will travel from the United States to El Salvador on Feb. 17 to meet with the President of El Salvador, Doctor Nayib Armando Bukele Ortez, to discuss opportunities and form commercial alliances with the country.
The Delegation traveling to meet with the President of El Salvador Doctor Nayib Armando Bukele Ortez organized by the Embassy of El Salvador in Washington includes the CEO/Founder of MoonWalker USA INC, CryptoWorldCon JC Luna; Co-Founders Luis Suárez and Nicole Navas; Carmelo Millian, CEO/Founder of Polka City; Richard Heart and Tony Salazar, founders of PulseChain, pulse X and Hex. They will meet personally with the President to discuss the opportunities offered by El Salvador to develop crypto and blockchain projects, as well as the possibility of joining forces and collaborating in the process of launching BitCoin City.
El Salvador has become a hot spot in the Cryptocurrency and Blockchain community, being one of the first countries to instate a virtual wallet known as Chivo Wallet, in addition to adopting bitcoin as the official currency for all types of businesses and lately working on a large-scale project called BitCoin City. The first ecological and technological city, turning El Salvador into the financial center of the world, BitCoin City would be located in Conchagua and would be financed through tokenized bonds backed by bitcoin, where 50% of the issued bonds will be destined to the construction of the same.
JC Luna, CEO of MoonWalker USA and CryptoWorldCon, will present the #1 "Zero Gravity" of the exclusive 21-piece edition of NFTs created for the NFT's 21 Founders collection created by local Miami artist Hexmentor as a token of thanks to the President of El Salvador Doctor Nayib Armando Bukele Ortez in recognition for all the hard work and dedication to his innovative vision as Head of State of a nation that is breaking paradigms. Becoming an example of a country that has been revolutionizing in a very short time with significant achievements as a result of technological inclusion efforts, promoting a new approach to the Salvadoran productive sector and the creation of projects like BitCoin City are clear examples of this.
The meeting will take place with the President in his presidential palace in El Salvador, where they will meet to discuss opportunities and possibilities to develop new technological projects in their country. Generating real opportunities for the local community and presenting new opportunities for companies in the field to see the opportunities that El Salvador offers as a leading country in innovation and blockchain technology, making the country a global benchmark.
For more information, we invite you to visit: www.cryptoworldcon.com
Media Company: Moonwalker USA INC. / Source CryptoWorldcon
Media Name: JC Luna / Hexmentor
Media Phone: 305.506.0800
Media Email: mail@cryptoworldcon.com
Media URL: www.cryptoworldcon.com
This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.