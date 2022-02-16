Inc. Magazine's Vet100 List Unveiled

Syracuse, New York, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syracuse, New York, [DATE] (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. Magazine, in partnership with Syracuse University's Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF), has announced the fifth annual Vet100 list—a compilation of the nation's fastest-growing veteran-owned and -operated businesses. The ranking was born out of the iconic Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies based in the U.S. Both distinctions are considered hallmarks of entrepreneurial success.

Originally established as the Vet50 list, this year's list is the third iteration expanded to include 100 veteran-owned and -operated businesses in acknowledgment of the growing culture and success of veteran entrepreneurs.

"Economic prosperity is so important to so many aspects of American life, from home and main street to even our standing in the world," says Scott Omelianuk, Inc.'s Editor in Chief. "Given that prosperity is driven by small business, and given, we now know, the impact Veteran founders have on that small business, we can only continue to recognize them and say, again, thank you for your service."

This year's list includes 33 veteran-owned businesses that have been named to a previous Vet50/Vet100 list, including Lovell Government Services, the top-ranking Vet100 company two years in a row. This year's honorees have an average growth rate of more than 1500% and 14 CEOs/companies on this year's list are alumni of the IVMF's entrepreneurship programs.

"All veteran entrepreneurs bring a unique set of proven skills and knowledge to the business world as a result of their military service," said Mike Haynie, Syracuse University Vice Chancellor and IVMF Founder and Executive Director. "This year's list reflects the grit and resilience veterans demonstrate every day, logging enormous growth amid a dynamically challenging business environment. Our partnership with Inc. magazine is critical to highlighting the success of these veteran-owned businesses."

The 2022 Vet100 honorees will be formally recognized during the Vet100 Dinner and Awards Ceremony in June.

For more information on the Inc. Vet100 list, visit https://ivmf.syracuse.edu/Vet100/.

About Inc. and the Inc. 5000

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Syracuse University's Institute for Veterans and Military Families

Syracuse University's Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) delivers no-cost career training and entrepreneurship programs across the US and globally. And we help ease the transition after service back into communities for service members, veterans and their families as well as prepare them for successful careers and business ownership. We've supported over 160,000 to date. It's our mission to support theirs. For more information, visit ivmf.syracuse.edu and follow the IVMF on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

