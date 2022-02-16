Chelsea Corporate Highlights Gender Gap in M&A and Calls for More Women in the Space

London, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A London-based mergers and acquisitions firm has called for more women in the M&A space as it highlights the lack of women in its own client base.

Chelsea Corporate has released figures to show that less than four per cent (3.6%) of its client base is women, with less than two per cent (1.8%) of those clients being in a business partnership with a male counterpart.

But it seems that Chelsea Corporate isn't alone in reporting these figures. A recent paper published by the University of California demonstrates the gender parity in M&A leadership lags far behind that of other sectors and highlights the chasm between discourse and action.

The paper reported that in a 2020 study of the top 100 announced public M&A deals in the US, just 11 per cent of women were involved in the buyer side. That number drops to just five per cent when looking at the top 25 per cent of deals.

Ran Carmon, Managing Director at Chelsea Corporate noticed the disparity in his client base and wanted to dig further: "Women now hold 25% of the five critical C-suite positions, so why isn't this figure reflected in the M&A sector not only in the UK and US, but worldwide?"

Chelsea Corporate is teaming up with Stephanie Kleyman, Director at Kleyman Solicitors, to host a webinar giving free advice to women who want to use a mergers and acquisition strategy to grow their business. Kleyman, who has over 30 years experience in the legal business sector, will share her advice and wealth of insight for entrepreneurs.

Carmon added: "We wanted to highlight these figures to bring awareness to the lack of women in the M&A space. We want to dig deep into what that issue is, which is why we're hosting a webinar to give advice and host an open forum, for all genders, so we can listen to people's barriers and solve the problem together."

Click here to sign up to the webinar on Monday, 21st February 2022 at 10.30 am.

Founded in 2011, Chelsea Corporate is a London-based buy side focused M&A firm specialising in off-market opportunities helping clients buy businesses quickly and efficiently.

Between 2020 and 2021 alone, Chelsea Corporate has grown exponentially, with a 30% increase in staff to accommodate the 25% increase in its client portfolio.

The business is now on track for a projected annual turnover of £1.3m.

Carmon concluded: "We encourage our peers and other businesses in our sector to share their figures and be transparent about the number of female clients they work with. It may not reflect well on them or their sector, but we need to start the conversation and actively encourage a more diverse space for everyone."

