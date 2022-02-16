Costway Updates Its Catalog With High-Utility Household Products for 2022

Monmouth, New Jersey, USA, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costway, a leading online household supplier brand, has recently upgraded its catalog by adding new products. The online retailer has now come up with several high-end and utility products in categories like fitness, gardening, décor, cooking, and so on.

In recent times, Costway keeps extending its catalog by adding new products in its existing categories, such as furniture, appliances, kitchen, baby, pets, sports, toys, and more. The brand is already known to provide affordable household solutions to its customers, and with the new updates, it aims to explore its market share and drive a competitive edge.

"We are delighted to include several new products in the catalog of Costway this year. Our focus is to make Costway a one-stop destination for all kinds of household products online," said Jerry Xia, the general manager of Costway, about the update. "Some of the domains in which we would like to focus on this year are fitness, kitchen suppliers, and furniture. This is because we have already gotten a lot of feedback from our existing users about our products and we would like to meet their growing needs with our new range," he further added about the prospective plans of Costway.

To attract more customers, Costway keeps running numerous discounts and timely offers. Apart from that, the brand also gives a special one-time discount to its new customers to gain more leads. Some of the star products that the brand would like to focus on this year include the following picks:

1. 6-Tier Garden Wooden Plant Flower Stand Shelf for Multiple Plants Indoor or Outdoor

2. Electric Teppanyaki Table Top Grill Griddle

3. Cast-Iron Tabletop BBQ Grill Stove

4. 2.25HP Folding Treadmill Running Jogging Machine with LED Touch Display

By adding these dining, kitchen, gardening, and other related products, Costway expects to become a one-stop destination for affordable household products. The online eCommerce store currently operates in several nations with dedicated shipping options. To explore its overall market share, the brand has not only come up with an extended catalog but has also improved its growth strategy. With this, it is expected that Costway will expand and provide a valuable shopping experience to its customers for the years to come.

About Costway

The story of Costway began in 2008, started from a household supplies retailer on Amazon and eBay. With high-quality products and thoughtful service, Costway became one of the most well-known online shopping websites for household supplies in 2016. To offer a wide range of high-quality and stylish home products, Costway aims to inspire people to build the best home - whatever the size of their wallet.

