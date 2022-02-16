Blockchain Service Integrator Gigster Partners With Polyform Studio

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gigster today announced their partnership with Polyform Studio, designer of award-winning consumer products for tech startups and global brands. This partnership combines Polyform's innovative designs with Gigster's proven delivery methodology and managed services to provide greater artistic creativity to Gigster's blockchain and NFT customers.
This partnership is the latest in a number of moves Gigster made in the past year to integrate blockchain services and offer a complete management solution for blockchain and NFT projects. Gigster combines a global network of world-class blockchain developers, designers, and project managers with full-stack managed services to assemble teams and execute blockchain projects at startup speed.
Polyform Studio is renowned for their work designing for 3D NFT projects such as RTFKT, Star Atlas, and One Little Planet. They have over 100 consumer product launches across mobile, IoT, AR and VR, and the Web. Polyform brings expertise in the metaverse, NFT design, and other Web3 technologies from numerous successful, sold-out, NFT launches.
"Polyform is pushing the limits of artistic creativity in the NFT space and I'm excited to have our customers leverage them for amazing outcomes," said Cory Hymel, Director of Blockchain at Gigster.
Gigster will act as a service integrator for Polyform, supplying managed engineering teams and development processes to support the studio's creative offerings. The partnership will also open Gigster's clients up to Polyform's transformative product design services. With the current talent shortage slowing NFT development, Gigster removes the dependence on engineering availability and enables Polyform and their clients to scale faster.
"Bringing together the powerhouse operations & development force of Gigster with the creative and innovative design practices of Polyform Studio is an obvious win for everyone involved. Very excited to build incredible things together," said Adam Wilson, CEO of Polyform Studio.
As more enterprises enter the NFT space, Gigster's network of talented developers and experienced partners such as Polyform Studio will help the entire industry move forward. Polyform's experience creating innovative digital products for companies such as Nike, Amazon, and Coca-Cola will be a valuable piece of this growth.
