eXp Commercial Expands Research and Analytics Capabilities With Addition of Economist KC Conway

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Commercial , the commercial real estate division of eXp World Holdings EXPI, today announced that KC Conway, founder and president of Red Shoe Economics , will serve as economic advisor, adding to the company's research, data and analytics capabilities.



As a recognized expert in commercial and investment real estate, Conway will provide eXp Commercial agents and clients with industry research, data analytics and economic insight to deepen their knowledge of the complex and evolving commercial market.

Conway brings valuable insights into the shift in capital markets, the new regulatory environment and the availability of data to reshape today's commercial real estate transactions. These insights support eXp Commercial's growth strategy as the company continues to challenge the status quo, offering expertise in traditional brokerage as well as emerging digital and metaverse opportunities that deliver on clients' needs.

"We are pleased to collaborate with KC and his team at Red Shoe Economics," said James Huang, president of eXp Commercial. "We are at the forefront of the fast-changing commercial real estate landscape and are committed to providing the best resources and training to our agents so they can deliver strong results to clients."

"eXp Commercial is uniquely positioned to lead the industry, particularly with its investment and capabilities in the metaverse, and we are excited to be a part of their success," said Conway. "No other company has embraced both the physical and virtual commercial market like eXp. Working with eXp agents across the country, we will identify market trends and opportunities to build their businesses and make sound, economic decisions."

Conway will be a featured speaker at eXp Commercial's Commercial Real Estate Symposium April 25-26, 2022 in the proprietary eXp Commercial Campus metaverse.



More information about eXp Commercial can be found at expcommercial.com .

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. EXPI is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the fastest-growing real estate tech company in the world with more than 75,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany and Dominican Republic, and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98e2efe0-bfde-478d-8145-59ccf9c3ce95