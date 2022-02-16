Florida Biotech Will Provide Animal Shelters With Care Products, Donations

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Biotech has announced that it will donate 5% of the company's proceeds from sales of its Best-Pal line of dog cleansing products, and supply the products themselves, to animal rescue shelters nationwide.

Florida Biotech's first shelter partner is Northport's Rescue Garage, which rescues, rehabilitates, retrains, and rehomes disabled, senior, vulnerable and at-risk pets. Rescue Garage is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that saves animals from high-kill rate southwest Florida shelters and adverse living conditions. The shelter provides medical care, spays and neuters, microchips, and trains all animals in its care.

"Donating to and supplying animal shelters with products is a natural cause for Biotech, and Rescue Garage is a great first partner," said Biotech co-founder Mike Wetzer. "The hard-working staff there do it all ― rescue, treatment, training, fostering and re-homing. We're proud to support their work caring for Florida's animals in need, and we look forward to expanding the Best-Pal initiative."

While pet adoptions increased dramatically since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, animal shelter statistics remain staggering. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) estimates that approximately 6.3 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters nationwide every year. Many of these shelters struggle to fund even basic necessities for animals in their care.

"The Florida Biotech partnership is a huge win for our shelter," said Summer Crouch of Rescue Garage. "While people are obviously consumers and adopters, both Best-Pals and Rescue Garage operate with the animal's needs and best interests as the priority. As a rescue, our motto is 'right home, right dog,' which bucks the traditional 'first come, first served' method more commonly used in re-homing pets."

Crouch continued, "In addition to that, we offer resources and support, such as free sessions with a professional trainer post-adoption to nurture the transition for both pets and people. This translates into far more permanent and sustainable homes for the animals and better outcomes for all involved. Best-Pals follows a similar vein in choosing ingredients for their products that suit the pet's physiology and staying away from the heavy perfumes, dyes and other chemicals that often inhabit popular pet products."

Best-Pal was created to care for pets' health and comfort. The shampoo and deodorant are non-irritating, non-tearing, and safe for people and animals if accidentally ingested. The paraben-free products are pH neutral, gentle on even sensitive skin, and do not strip away protective oils. In addition to offering health benefits, the products also provide a pleasant experience for pets and their caregivers, as they deodorize, moisturize, and detangle pet fur and skin. Best-Pal's signature is its use of natural, authentic lavender oil that both soothes skin ailments and calms dogs' moods.

Florida Biotech has pledged to expand its support to additional qualified and vetted shelters, and ensure they are regularly stocked with Best-Pal products. This philanthropic effort is in keeping with Florida Biotech's commitment to creating the next generation of wellness products that care for people, animals and the environment. The company's creators, engineers, doctors, scientists, brand developers, marketers and business operators share a determination to invent, patent, develop and bring to market products for humans to use on themselves, their environment and animals while safeguarding our environment for the future.

