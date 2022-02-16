NextNav, echo3D Partner to Unlock New Metaverse Experiences, Powered by Vertical Location

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNav NN, a leader in next generation GPS, announced today that it has partnered with echo3D, a cloud platform that is revolutionizing the way 3D, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) content is stored and streamed. Through this partnership, NextNav's vertical location service, Pinnacle, will provide echo3D developers with the crucial 3D location data needed to build immersive AR and VR content built on top of the physical world.
Over 16,000 developers rely on the echo3D platform for the tools and infrastructure needed to generate faster and lighter 3D, AR, and VR experiences. Now, these developers will have the ability to create digital content utilizing NextNav's industry-leading 3D location technology, opening up new possibilities for more immersive and realistic digital content tied to the physical world. For example, different augmented reality content within a multistory building can be tied to an end-user's vertical location – unlocking realistic views, perspectives, and experiences, and even allowing users to purchase and collect items with location-based validation.
"Our partnership with echo3D enables developers to build immersive experiences, games, and applications that reflect our real world," said Dan Hight, NextNav VP of Business Development and Partnerships. "As we look ahead toward the building of the metaverse, our collaboration with echo3D marks a key development in enabling the digital layer that will soon exist on top of our physical world."
With its unmatched ability to convert, compress, and optimize 3D models, animations, and interactive content, echo3D can deliver virtual experiences to any smartphone, headset, or browser. To date, developers using echo3D have built cloud-connected games, AR advertisement campaigns, NFT marketplaces, and more.
"Integrating NextNav Pinnacle into our platform will propel the development of metaverse-focused spaces and experiences forward," said Alon Grinshpoon, co-founder and CEO of echo3D. "Precise location capabilities, including the vertical dimension, are foundational to the future of immersive mixed-reality experience. Alongside NextNav, we'll continue providing creators with the capabilities needed to bring the promise of AR, VR, and the metaverse to life."
Last year, the NextNav Pinnacle was awarded Unity Verified Solution status, enabling millions of developers to seamlessly integrate vertical location capabilities into any application and game built with the Unity engine. The partnership with echo3D is NextNav's latest advancement in this field, further demonstrating the enhancement vertical location brings to the gaming world. The company also launched its NextNav Pinnacle SDK for the Unreal Engine after receiving an Epic Megagrant, arming even more developers with the capability to bring 3D geolocation to their creations.
Source: NN-FIN
About NextNav
NextNav NN is a leader in next generation GPS, enabling a whole new ecosystem of applications and services that rely upon vertical location and resilient geolocation technology. The company's Pinnacle network delivers highly accurate vertical positioning to transform location services, reflect the 3D world around us, and support innovative, new capabilities. NextNav's TerraPoiNT network delivers accurate, reliable, and resilient positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) services to support critical infrastructure and other GPS-reliant systems in the absence or failure of GPS.
NextNav Media Contact
Mahmood Abu-Rubieh
LaunchSquad for NextNav
NextNav@launchsquad.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.