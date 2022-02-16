Caton Commercial Real Estate Group Completes Retail Leasing of Central Park Place in Downtown Naperville

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois-based Caton Commercial Real Estate Group has announced the completion of the retail leasing of Central Park Place in downtown Naperville. Gia Mia, a pizza bar chain specializing in chef-driven, farm-to-fork food concepts, has leased the historic Old Nichols Library that anchors the four-story development. The 4,433-square-foot space features soaring 18-foot ceilings, a restored fireplace, and a 1,412-square-foot raised patio for al fresco dining.

Caton Commercial Real Estate brokers Christina Caton Kitchel and Steve Caton, who managed the leasing of the retail space at Central Park Place, welcomed the Gia Mia team to the mixed-use development. In addition to the first-floor retail space, 17 luxury condos comprise the second and fourth floors of the building. Located on Washington Street, the development is on the main thoroughfare in the downtown area just steps away from North Central College and Wentz Concert Hall.

Gia Mia's enticing menu includes Neapolitan style wood-fired pizzas, creative small plates, fresh pasta, antipasto, and hand-made mozzarella, among other signature items. The chain's mixology bar concept includes specialty craft beers, as well as an exclusive wine list with flavors carefully chosen to complement its delicious food plates.

"Central Park Place is a showcase of high-end mixed-use development in a suburban environment, a combination of luxury living, shopping, dining and services," said Amy J. Hall, COO of Caton Commercial Real Estate Group. "Caton has been honored to be involved in this project since its inception, and we are tremendously proud to have helped the owner and developer bring it to its full fruition."

The signing of Gia Mia to Central Park Place is the newest addition to the list of notable businesses that are located within the development.

Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea, an Ann Arbor, Michigan-based coffeehouse, was the first retailer to sign a lease at Central Park Place. Sweetwaters is a coffeehouse that celebrates classic cafe fare alongside globally influenced coffees and teas in an environment that is both classic and friendly.

Following the signing of Sweetwaters, Kitchel and Caton secured an agreement with The NOW Massage, a Los Angeles-based, high-end massage therapy spa. Located on Washington Street and surrounded by a selection of local dining, shopping, and Riverwalk destinations, the spa's chic and minimalist atmosphere is inspired by nature and provides the ultimate escape for next-level relaxation.

In December 2021, James and Sons Fine Jewelers featuring Rolex opened its Naperville location within the Central Park Place development as well. A family-owned and operated business that has served the Chicagoland area since 1964, shoppers can find the finest jewelry and watches in a "no-pressure" environment.

While the retail leasing for the development is complete, Caton Commercial Real Estate Group is still actively involved in the property management aspect of the project. Caton Property Management is led by Barbara Montes, who oversees the management of the retail and residential aspects of the property.

To learn more about Caton Commercial Real Estate Group, visit http://www.catoncommercial.com.

About Caton Commercial Real Estate Group

Caton Commercial Real Estate Group is a commercial real estate brokerage and property management company with offices in Naperville, Aurora and Chicago. Caton Commercial offers a full range of services, including property disposition, investment sales, leasing, tenant representation, and property management. https://www.catoncommercial.com/

Contact Information

Jennifer Pollack, jennifer@catoncommercial.com

Related Images











Image 1: Central Park Place





A mixed-use development located in downtown Naperville.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment