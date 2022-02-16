New Franchise SUCCESS® Space™ Announces Additional Locations

DALLAS, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUCCESS® Space™, an innovative and franchised coworking solution, today announced three new locations in San Antonio, Texas; Long Island, New York; and New Orleans, Louisiana. This announcement brings the total location count to six with those previously announced in Jacksonville, Florida; Huntsville, Alabama; and Carmel, Indiana expected to open in 2022. SUCCESS Space is an affiliate of SUCCESS® Enterprises, a media company, which publishes SUCCESS magazine and is the leading voice in the field of personal and professional development for 125 years.

SUCCESS Space is designed to meet the changing needs of businesses, entrepreneurs and working professionals with business support resources traditionally reserved for large companies. Office and event space can be rented by the minute, hour, day, week, month or year and provides access to:

5,000 square feet of flexible, on-demand rental work spaces for individual and group use including private offices; mini, micro and book spaces; and open, shared areas for business and training events.

including private offices; mini, micro and book spaces; and open, shared areas for business and training events. Access to professional development coaching , a unique offering provided by SUCCESS ® -certified coaches. Individual and group coaching options are available virtually and onsite.

, a unique offering provided by SUCCESS -certified coaches. Individual and group coaching options are available virtually and onsite. Media production services , including green screens, multiple camera options, and professional microphones for podcast recording and vlogging.

, including green screens, multiple camera options, and professional microphones for podcast recording and vlogging. Virtual-world communications technology on the proprietary metaverse, SUCCESS World powered by Virbela.

on the proprietary metaverse, SUCCESS World powered by Virbela. A full-service cafe, providing a variety of coffee, tea, pastries and baked goods, sandwiches, salads, charcuterie boards, and beer and wine, subject to local laws.



"With high interest in this concept, it's clear the timing is right for coworking spaces that are closer to home, offering the flexibility of on-demand offices and technology resources," said Kelli Schroeder, VP of Franchise Development for SUCCESS Space.

"SUCCESS Space allows us to realize our vision to create an environment that fuels collaboration and lets people get business done on their own terms," said Lisa Guzman, SUCCESS Space San Antonio Franchisee. "It is an honor to be a part of this unique opportunity."



For more information on the SUCCESS Space Founders Club and the SUCCESS Space franchise program, visit www.successfranchise.com.

About SUCCESS Space

SUCCESS Space™ is a new kind of coworking solution offering highly flexible, on-demand rental work spaces for individual and group use, access to professional development coaching, media production services, virtual-world communications technology and full-service cafes. SUCCESS Space was designed to meet the changing needs of businesses, entrepreneurs and working professionals with innovative office and business support resources traditionally reserved for large companies. The concept is offered by SUCCESS® Franchising, LLC, an affiliate of SUCCESS® Enterprises, which publishes SUCCESS magazine, the leading voice in the field of personal and professional development for nearly 125 years. For more information on franchise opportunities, visit www.successfranchise.com .

About SUCCESS Enterprises

SUCCESS® Enterprises, a multi-platform media company, is the leader in personal and professional development, offering content, resources and training to inspire, motivate and educate. Its flagship property, SUCCESS magazine, was founded in 1897 by achievement philosopher Orison Swett Marden. In addition to the printed magazine, companion media properties within SUCCESS Enterprises include SUCCESS.com , SUCCESS Coaching , podcasts, newsletters, digital training courses, Achievers All-Access , an online platform that further expands resources and training for its members, and affiliate brands such as SUCCESS Space . SUCCESS Enterprises is owned by eXp World Holdings EXPI. For more information, visit www.success.com .

