Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Announces Acceptance of PV-10® Metastatic Uveal Melanoma Abstract for Oral Presentation at 2022 International Society of Ocular Oncology (ISOO) Congress

KNOXVILLE, TN, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provectus PVCT today announced that data from an ongoing clinical trial of investigational cancer immunotherapy PV-10 for the treatment of uveal melanoma metastatic to the liver (mUM) (NCT00986661) will be presented at the 20th Congress of the International Society of Ocular Oncology (ISOO), to be held June 17-21, 2022 in Leiden, The Netherlands.



The abstract that was accepted for oral presentation is entitled:

"A phase 1 study of percutaneous autolytic rose bengal disodium for metastatic uveal melanoma patients with hepatic metastases" (Abstract #4055).





A second abstract was accepted as a case report presentation, and is entitled:

"Metabolic complete responses (mCR) in metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM) patients treated with image-guided injection (IGI) of PV-10."





About PV-10

Intralesional (IL) administration of PV-10 for the treatment of solid tumor cancers can yield immunogenic cell death within hours of tumor injection, and induce tumor-specific reactivity in circulating T cells within days. This PV-10-induced functional T cell response may be enhanced and boosted in combination with immune checkpoint blockade (CB). In CB-refractory disease, PV-10 may restore disease-specific T cell function. IL PV-10 has been administered to over 450 patients with melanoma and cancers of the liver in both monotherapy and combination therapy settings. IL PV-10 is administered under visual, tactile, or ultrasound guidance to superficial malignancies, and under CT or ultrasound guidance to visceral hepatic tumors (such as mUM).

Systemic administration of PV-10 is undergoing preclinical study as prophylactic and therapeutic treatments for high-risk and refractory adult solid tumor cancers, and as a therapeutic treatment for relapsed and refractory blood cancers.

About Provectus

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Provectus or the Company) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapy medicines for different disease areas based on a family of small molecules called halogenated xanthenes. Multi-route of administration drug discovery and development programs include investigational drugs and drug targets in oncology (clinical-stage), dermatology (clinical-stage), hematology, virology, microbiology, ophthalmology (clinical-stage), and animal health. Information about the Company's clinical trials can be found at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) registry, www.clinicaltrials.gov. For additional information about Provectus, please visit the Company's website at www.provectusbio.com.

