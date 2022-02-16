Shoreline Announces Multi-Cloud Incident Automation

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoreline.io , the Incident Automation company, today announced the general availability (GA) of its platform on Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform (GCP), building on existing GA support for AWS. With today's news, customers can seamlessly remediate issues across their multi-cloud environments as if they were working on a single box.



Today's DevOps teams struggle with manually managing differing resource hierarchies, tags, credentials, and accounts across multi-cloud fleets. They have to learn each cloud provider's tools and the nuances of configuring and maintaining their fleets. It can be challenging to query resources and execute actions across clouds, accounts, clusters, or regions to debug or repair an infrastructure issue.

Shoreline manages the cloud-specific complexity of discovering resources, scraping metrics, and building automations, with commands executed in parallel across VMs and containers in all three clouds. Interactive commands return in seconds, regardless of fleet size. This allows SREs to debug in real-time and quickly build automations across the three largest cloud providers, increasing reliability.

"Multi-cloud environments are becoming ever more common and complicated to operate," said Anurag Gupta, CEO and founder of Shoreline. "Shoreline's ability to provide parallel fleet-wide debugging and automated remediation has been proven with AWS. With today's announcement, we now offer the same seamless experience across Azure and GCP as well. This makes it simpler for customers to debug incidents and automate repairs without intricate hand-coding for each cloud environment."

All Shoreline capabilities, including role-based access control and audit, run consistently across clouds, reducing the challenges of managing multi-cloud production environments. Shoreline automatically discovers resources and tags, providing a unified resource hierarchy across cloud environments. Customers can transparently query and execute actions across clouds, regions, accounts, and clusters without logging in and out of different VPNs, reducing manual labor and the need to juggle many cloud-specific tools.

"If you need to manage a multi-cloud fleet, Shoreline is your best answer," said Dr. Jay Yu, VP Product and Innovation and GM San Diego Innovation Lab at TigerGraph. "Shoreline's approach streamlines remediation of incidents in our production cloud, and it eliminates the complexities inherent in operating across multiple cloud providers. This means we can understand and resolve issues faster, which increases our system availability."

Whether you are handling instance maintenance events in a multi-cloud environment, moving or copying files to cloud storage, or autoscaling, Shoreline allows users to take full advantage of each cloud without worrying about the differences between clouds.

To learn more or start a free trial visit: https://shoreline.io/blog/multi-cloud-operations-can-be-easy

Helpful Links

About Shoreline

Shoreline provides real-time automation and control for cloud operations. Shoreline makes it easy for SREs to diagnose and repair incidents and quickly create automated remediations to fix them forever. Founded in 2019, Shoreline has raised $22M from Canvas Ventures and NTT VC. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, California. To learn more, visit https://shoreline.io/ .