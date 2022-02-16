Acutus, Inc Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover losses

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Acutus Medical, Inc. ("Acutus" or the "Company") AFIB investors that a class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased Acutus shares between May 13, 2021 and November 11, 2021.
Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 1-844-PORTLAW (844-767-8529) or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com.
On November 22, 2021, Acutus shares fell sharply after the virtual behavioral healthcare company said that President and Chief Operating Officer Mark Hirschhorn resigned following an internal review. Citi wrote that the departure "will make it more difficult to fix the problems telegraphed" in its 3Q results.
The news of the resignation of Mr. Hirschorn, comes less than a week after the Company announced the departure of its co-founder and CEO Oren Frank and reported worse-than-expected 3Q revenue.
