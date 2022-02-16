CPI Aero Awarded Contract Worth Up to $20 Million From Raytheon Intelligence & Space for B-52 Radar Rack Structures

EDGEWOOD, N.Y., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (CPI Aero®) CVU today announced that it has been awarded a long-term, indefinite delivery indefinite quantity contract from Raytheon Intelligence & Space ("RI&S"), a Raytheon Technologies business, worth up to a potential $20 million to provide rack assemblies for RI&S' B-52 AESA radar.



In 2019, Boeing awarded RI&S a contract for the radar in support of the U.S. Air Force's B-52 Radar Modernization Program. RI&S previously announced low-rate initial production (LRIP) will begin in 2024, as the USAF looks to maintain the fleet of B-52 bombers in frontline service through to 2050 and beyond.

CPI Aero received an initial $4 million order for prototype and test article production of the rack assembly that the AESA radar will be mounted in and then installed within the nose of the B-52. Work will commence immediately with first delivery anticipated in late 2022.

Douglas McCrosson, President & CEO of CPI Aerostructures, commented, "This new program award reflects our demonstrated reliability and quality, and expands our footprint with one of our top customers. Upgrades for weapon systems that lie at the core of our country's national security mission is an increasingly important part of our defense business and we are confident we will add value to the B-52 Radar Modernization Program team."

