VeeOne Health Begins Developing RPM Sensor Patch

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VeeOne Health, a US-based provider of a complete telehealth platform and services for the full continuum of healthcare, today announced that it is developing a multimodal, wearable, wireless sensor patch to continuously provide remote information on patients' physiological and physical status. The goal of this project is to enable ubiquitous remote patient monitoring (RPM) with the ability to create real-time alerts even when patients are away from care providers or healthcare facilities.
The sensor-based assessment will not only help healthcare providers initiate telemedicine during a health crisis, but also provide objective, prognostic information on baseline health to assist in determining hospital admission, discharge, and readmission. The patch being developed will enable long-term monitoring of vital signs with sensors for body temperature, pulse oxygen, single lead ECG, and blood pressure.
"RPM is coming into its own as a solution that reduces costs and improves services for post-acute care as well as long-term care," said Ijaz Arif, CEO and chairman of VeeOne Health. "This project will ultimately give us unique, state-of-the-art technology for enabling RPM and Hospital-at-Home, and will also complete the VeeOne platform to become the only true solution for the entire care continuum."
About VeeOne Health Inc. (formerly VeeMed Inc.)
Based in Roseville, CA, VeeOne Health is a global leader in the Virtual Care as-a-Service (VCaaS) space, focused on virtual technology, physician services, and operations. Founded in 2016, VeeOne Health has the most advanced telemedicine solutions for the entire continuum of care — from acute care settings to outpatient and remote patient monitoring. For more information about VeeOne Health's vision for the future of telemedicine see http://veeonehealth.com/
