LaborUnionNews.com — the Most Comprehensive Labor Union-Related News Website — is Now Just a Click Away

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In January, LaborUnionNews.com was launched to provide employee and labor relations practitioners, attorneys, human resources professionals, as well as union agents with continually updated and individually curated, union-related news and views.

"Although there are other news aggregators out there, there is nothing for the labor relations community like LaborUnionNews.com," states Peter List, the site's creator and editor. "In just a few weeks, we've posted over 1,000 articles, all categorized by topic and archived by state and union."

Whether it's updates on union organizing activity and labor disputes, or news about the National Labor Relations Board (or other administrative agencies), it will likely be found at LaborUnionNews.com.

The site is free to users and every posted article is individually curated from the news, press releases, union sources, as well as industry publications.

"Having been involved with employee and labor-related issues for decades, including a number of years as a union rep, there are a lot of different websites — including union websites — that publish good content," List states. "However, until now, there has been no single hub where someone can find information from all sides and a multitude of sources in a single place. That is the purpose of LaborUnionNews.com."

Free Subscriptions and Paid Subscriptions — In addition to the main website, there is a Morning News Digest on SubStack that readers can subscribe for free to have news delivered to their email box every morning, Monday through Friday. However, there is also an option to become a paid subscriber for more content.

"The purpose of asking readers to become paid subscribers is very simple," List explains. "There are a lot of newspapers that require paid subscriptions if you visit their article more than a couple of times. With paid subscribers, it enables us to bring more news and content to our readers."

Hundreds of Sites as Resources — In addition to being a news aggregator for the labor relations community, LaborUnionNews.com also has a resources page with more than 150 links, and more that are being added constantly.

LaborUnionNews.com's Labor Relations Radio Podcast — In addition, the Labor Relations Radio podcast was launched last week to provide listeners with news and opinion from a variety of guests. Labor Relations Radio can be heard on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, as well as other platforms.

