BEST Surgery & Therapies Welcomes Dr. Abbott & Dr. Girton to Its Cincinnati Practice

CINCINNATI, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BEST Surgery & Therapies welcomes James D. Abbott, M.D., and Keith Girton, M.D., as premier orthopaedic surgeons who specialize in minimally invasive surgery for patients visiting the Cincinnati practice.

Dr. Keith Girton is a board-certified orthopaedic surgeon for BEST Surgery & Therapies with expertise in minimally invasive spine surgery. He specializes in outpatient cervical and lumbar spine surgery, and many other procedures. With over 30 years of medical experience and 6,000+ successfully completed surgeries, BEST is proud to welcome Dr. Girton to the new Cincinnati office. Dr. Girton was accepted to a joint program where he obtained both his BA and MD degrees from Otterbein College and Ohio State University in six years. After becoming a board-certified family practitioner, he completed his orthopaedic residency at Ft. Worth Affiliated Hospitals in Texas. Dr. Girton is constantly learning about new advancements in the field by furthering his education in his role as an orthopaedic surgeon.

The latest doctor to join BEST is Dr. James D. Abbott, a board-certified doctor with over 13 years of clinical practice. Dr. Abbott's areas of focus include less invasive hip & knee replacement surgery and treatment of hip, knee, and shoulder issues. He earned his medical doctorate from the Toledo School of Medicine, a Bachelor of Science from Ohio State University, and completed his residency and fellowship in sports medicine at the University of Louisville. He has performed over 2,800 knee and hip replacement cases over the course of his career and specializes in direct anterior total hip replacement and robotic-assisted total and partial knee replacement.

"I am happy to be on board with BEST Surgery & Therapies with a team focused on a patient-first model," said Dr. Abbott. "We are bringing minimally invasive treatment and advanced procedures to the local community here in Cincinnati. I've been an active member of Cincinnati's medical community and I am proud to be a part of a new ASC that has well-rounded outpatient capabilities."

BEST Surgery & Therapies is an ambulatory surgery center that accommodates a variety of outpatient needs for spine and orthopaedics. BEST has an integrative care model focused on patient choice and ensuring that each patient gets the treatment that is right for them. They are all healthcare professionals dedicated to finding patients the most effective, least invasive treatment option.

"Surgery is a daunting concept for most people but it doesn't have to be. Typically, patients think their choice is between drastic action or no action. There are other options besides choosing to have an invasive surgery versus no surgery at all. My job is to educate my patients; let them know there are alternative options such as minimally invasive surgery, pain management, and so much more," said Dr. Girton, one of BEST's resident doctors, regarding the benefits of minimally invasive procedures.

BEST is opening its doors in late February where they plan on hosting a grand opening event to introduce professionals, patients, and the community to their practice. The clinic is now open and accepting patients. Patients can make an appointment to see an expert at the BEST office, by calling 513-540-0809 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays. BEST Surgery & Therapies is located at 2001 Gilbert Ave, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45202. The team looks forward to connecting with new patients in the Cincinnati area who are looking for the treatment they deserve.

About BEST Surgery & Therapies

Established in 2020, BEST Surgery & Therapies provides access to state-of-the-art minimally invasive orthopaedic spine treatment and surgery professionals. BEST prides itself on its five-star outpatient facility, an ideal alternative to hospital-based outpatient procedures. At BEST, patients can utilize spine and orthopaedic treatment, conservative therapy, imaging & diagnostics, pain management, or surgical procedures. BEST is here to help.

