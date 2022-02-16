Drugs of Abuse Testing Market Report Up to 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

Visiongain has published a new report on Drugs of Abuse Testing Market Report 2021-2031 : Forecasts by Product Type (Analyzers, Rapid Testing Devices, Consumables, and Laboratory Services), by Sample Type (Saliva, Breath, Urine, Blood, Hair, Sweat, and Others), by Testing Type (Onsite Screening Testing, and Laboratory Drug Testing), by Drug Type (Alcohol, Cannabis, Cocaine, Opioids, Amphetamine, LSD, and Others), by Patient Demographics (Geriatric Patient, Adult Patient, and Pediatric), by End User (Hospitals, Workplaces & Schools, Criminal Justice Systems & Law Enforcement Agencies, Diagnostics Laboratories, On-the-spot Testing, Forensic Laboratories, Specialty Clinics, and Others), by Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, and Retail Sales) PLUS Profiles of Leading Manufacturing Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis. PLUS, COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.
Download Exclusive Sample of Report @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/drugs-of-abuse-testing-market-2021/#download_sampe_div
COVID-19 Impact on Drugs of Abuse Testing Market
COVID-19 has impacted different recovery models such as V-shaped, U-shaped, W-shaped, and L-shaped; has been taken into consideration while estimating and forecasting the Drugs of Abuse Testing market. Different recovery scenarios are also included in the report for all the segments and regions/nation. The recovery scenarios based on which market has been forecasted and analysed herein the report are mentioned below:
Market Drivers
Increasing Drugs Abuse
Drug abuse or inappropriate usage of substances (prescription medication, alcohol) is one of major issue in the developed countries. Drug abuse use to be developed as an addiction. The drugs abuse can have serious consequences on a person's mental health, physical health, and overall well-being. Drugs Abuse has risen very significantly in few last year as compared to previous once and expected to continuously rise over the forecast period. The increase in the drugs abuse creates a huge demand for the drugs of abuse testing products.
Market Opportunities
Government initiative and awareness program
Governments in various counties are increasing their initiatives to increase awareness regarding repercussion associated with Drug abuse. Governments and regulatory authority across the world has illegalized Drug abuse or inappropriate usage of substances (prescription medication, alcohol) and are focusing on increasing number of addiction treatment centres and new approval for drug abuse. Increasing government initiative and awareness program is expected to increase demand of drug abuse testing in the forecasted period. Due to this reason the factor is creating various opportunities for drugs of abuse testing market.
Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/drugs-of-abuse-testing-market-2021/#download_sampe_div
Technological Advancements and the Modernization in Addiction Treatment
Manufactures from all over the world are increasing research and development activities for advancement and modernization of drugs of abuse testing addiction treatment particularly for alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, opioids, amphetamine, LSD, and Ot helps to accurateness and to reduce require time. New research and development activities are expected to create competitive advantages and increase demand of drugs of abuse analyzers, rapid testing devices, consumables, and laboratory services in the forecasted period. Due to this reason the factor is creating various opportunities for drugs of abuse testing market.
Competitive Landscape
Other companies profiled in the report include: Sun Pharmaceutical Ltd., Ampac Fine Chemicals, GW Pharmaceuticals plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Depomed, Inc., Coating Place, Inc., Corium International, Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc., Alkermes plc, Pfizer, Inc. and Orbis Biosciences, Inc.among others Some of the key developments are listed below:
- In 2019, Omeros Corporation has published positive results from OMS527 program Phase 1 study, an inhibitor for the treatment of addictions. Through this development company will widened their market focused product portfolio.
Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.
To access the data contained in this document please email contactus@visiongain.com
Information found nowhere else
With our newly report title, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Visiongain's study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the Drugs of Abuse Testing market and leading companies. You will find data, trends and predictions.
Find more Visiongain research reports on Pharma Diagnostics Sector click on the following links:
- Biologics Market
- Cancer Diagnostics Market
- Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market
- Women's Health Diagnostics Market
- Companion Diagnostics (CDx) Market
- Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market
Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: catherine.walker@visiongain.com
About Visiongain
Visiongain is one of the fastest growing and most innovative, independent, market intelligence around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports cover a 10-year forecast, are hundreds of pages long, with in depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets, which currently can influence one another, these markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defense, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customized and syndicated market research reports mean that you can have a bespoke piece of market intelligence customized to your very own business needs.
Contact:
Catherine Walker
PR at Visiongain Inc.
Tel: + 44 0207 336 6100
USA Tel: + 1 718 682 4567
EU Tel: + 353 1 695 0006
Toll Free: 00-1-646-396-5129
Email: catherine.walker@visiongain.com
Web: https://www.visiongain.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter
-
SOURCE Visiongain Limited.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.