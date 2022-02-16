Waka raises $725K to disrupt the instant coffee and tea categories

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waka Coffee & Tea, the emerging instant coffee and tea company, closed a $725,000 pre-seed round from industry veterans and strategic investors to further accelerate its growth and innovation in the multibillion-dollar categories. With strong sales and customer response to date, the brand is launching three new products as well as refreshed design and packaging. This first round of outside investment will allow Waka to introduce even more new products, build the team, and expand into new sales channels.

Founded in late 2018 by entrepreneur David Kovalevski, Waka is on a mission to revive the instant coffee and tea categories through higher quality products, more eco-friendly packaging, and delicious flavors. The company bootstrapped its way to become one of the most recognized newcomers in the instant coffee and instant tea categories and one of the categories' best sellers on Amazon. In addition, the brand recently expanded into physical retail with Central Market in Texas and launched internationally with iHerb.

"While instant coffee remains very popular around the world, most consumers in the U.S. have only interacted with legacy brands in the space that often pale in comparison to large specialty and premium coffee retailers. This presents an incredible opportunity for Waka to create a strong connection with consumers who are looking for a viable option in the instant coffee and tea categories, and we are already seeing massive spikes in interest and adoption for home, office, and on-the-go," says founder David Kovalevski. "Preferences are shifting as new and younger demographics try instant coffee and tea products for the first time due to viral social media trends like whipped coffee and loaded teas, both of which use either instant coffee or instant tea. We are inspired by the potential application of our products and are encouraged by our consumer survey findings showing a willingness to try Waka instant products vs. more traditional brands."

Several CPG veterans and marketing leaders participated in the pre-seed round, including former Starbucks and PepsiCo executives, Joe Canterbury and Craig Musgrove, who both joined Waka as board advisors, as well as Bee Cave Capital, Chaucer Global, Scott Jensen (Founder and CEO at Rhythm Superfoods), Mark Turner (CEO at HeatGen), Steven Kalifowitz (Chief Marketing Officer at Crypto.com), and Sunil Desai (Head of Global Brand Marketing at Shopify).

"Coming from one of the biggest coffee companies in the world, I believe Waka has all the right ingredients and momentum to become one of the leaders in the instant space. I couldn't be more excited to support them on their journey," adds Canterbury.

In addition to its fundraise, Waka is releasing three new instant coffee roasts and origins: Ethiopian Dark Roast, Ethiopian Light Roast and Papua New Guinean Medium Roast. All products will have single-serve and bulk bag options and will become available to order across all of Waka's online sales channels by the end of March.

Waka is also unveiling new brand identity and packaging. "Our new design is playful, simple and approachable - just like the brand we are building," concluded Kovalevski.

We started Waka to make your day just a bit easier, so you can spend more time on the things you love. Our quality instant coffees and teas are your effortless solution for delicious drinks at home or on the go. Our products generate less waste and require no equipment. Just add water and enjoy. Recognizing that processing coffee and tea requires a significant amount of water, we donate to support clean water initiatives in developing countries throughout Africa, Asia, and South America through our "Add Water, Give Water" program.

