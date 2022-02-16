High Arctic Announces Change of Transfer Agent

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Arctic Energy Services Inc. HWO ("High Arctic" or the "Corporation") announced today that it is has replaced Computershare Trust Company as the registrar and transfer agent of the Corporation's common shares with Odyssey Trust Company. Shareholders do not need to take any action with respect to the change in registrar and transfer agent services.
All inquiries and correspondence relating to the shareholder records, transfer of shares, loss certificates, and or change of address, should now be directed to Odyssey Trust Company, through their offices in Calgary, Vancouver and Toronto.
About High Arctic
High Arctic's principal focus is to provide drilling and specialized well completion services, equipment rentals and other services to the oil and gas industry. High Arctic is a market leader providing drilling and specialized well completion services and supplies rig matting, camps, and drilling support equipment on a rental basis in Papua New Guinea. The Western Canadian operation provides well servicing, well abandonment, snubbing and nitrogen services and equipment on a rental basis to a large number of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies.
For further information contact:
Lance Mierendorf
Chief Financial Officer
P: +1 (587) 318 2218
P: +1 (800) 688 7143
High Arctic Energy Services Inc.
Suite 3250, 330–5th Avenue SW
Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 0L4
website: www.haes.ca
Email: info@haes.ca
