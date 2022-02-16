Collision-repairs of ADAS Vehicles to Drive ADAS Sensor Replacement and Recalibration Demand in the European Aftermarket

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Sensors and Related Services Growth Opportunities in the in European Aftermarket" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Driven by regulation, consumer acceptance, and rapid strides in active safety system technology, the penetration of Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) in European new Light Vehicle sales has grown at a blistering pace. Even as increasing ADAS-equipped vehicle sales are anticipated to translate into lower crash rates and severity in the long term, a substantial proportion of the European light vehicle parc is estimated to be made up of non-ADAS vehicles even in the year 2030.
The significant presence of such vehicles lacking active crash mitigation systems will counter the safety-boosting effects of ADAS vehicles and, hence, continue to drive collisions in the European region, albeit at a rate slightly lower than current levels. These collisions involving ADAS vehicles will, therefore, create growth opportunities in the ADAS sensor replacement and recalibration aftermarket. By investing in the right expertise and equipment, the independent aftermarket can capitalise on these emerging opportunities in the body repair segment.
Research Scope
- The geographic scope of the study includes the erstwhile EU5 markets-France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom and the rest of European region classified into two subsegments based on the constituent markets' performance on the road safety front over the last decade.
- The vehicle segments covered include passenger cars and light commercial vehicles with a GVW greater than 3.5 tonnes.
- The ADAS systems covered in the study consist of Level 0 to Level 2 systems.
- The sensor categories discussed include cameras, radars, LiDARs, and ultrasonic sensors.
- The study also estimates the ADAS sensor recalibration demand in the EU from collision repair jobs and specific running repair jobs such as tire and windshield replacements.
Research Highlights
The study has analysed the prevalent crash rates in major European market segments and forecasted the crash volumes from 2020 to 2030. The data is further sliced to account for the nature of the crash mix to gain an understanding of impact points and its implications on the types of sensors that will be damaged, thereby, requiring replacement and recalibration in the event of a collision. To arrive at the final estimates, the publisher has relied on a representative ADAS sensor topology developed through extensive primary research with domain experts from the autonomous vehicles research field and Tier-1 suppliers with an ADAS sensor portfolio.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the penetration of common Level 0-2 ADAS systems in Europe?
- What is the crash-affected installed base of Level 0-2 ADAS sensors in Europe due to collisions?
- What is the revenue from the replacement of ADAS sensors during collision repairs?
- What is the market size for ADAS sensor recalibration necessitated by collisions and running repair jobs?
- Which are the top Tier-1 suppliers of ADAS sensors to OEMs in Europe?
- What are the emerging growth opportunities for independent aftermarket participants in the ADAS space?
- What are the latest developments in the European ADAS repair ecosystem with direct implications for the independent aftermarket in terms of repair capability, OEM data access, training and certification, and equipment?
- How is the ADAS sensor distribution channel expected to evolve between 2020 and 2030 period?
Companies Mentioned
- Aptiv
- Bosch
- Continental
- Magna
- Valeo
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8T
- Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the European ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, European ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket
- European ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket, Scope of Analysis
- European ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket - Market Segmentation
- The European ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket - Sensor Segmentation
- Growth Drivers for the European ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket
- Growth Restraints for the European ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket
- Forecast Assumptions for the European ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket
- Sensor Topology of Level 0-2 ADAS-equipped Vehicles in Europe
- Methodology of ADAS Sensor Replacement Demand Estimation
3. Growth Environment
- Key Findings
- Evolution of the European ADAS Ecosystem, 2020-2030
- ADAS Type-wise Installed Base and VIO Penetration, Europe
- ADAS Penetration Trajectory in Vehicle Parc, Europe
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket: Overall Europe
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket - Europe
- Key Growth Metrics for the ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket - Europe
- Key Developments in the ADAS Repair Ecosystem in Europe
- Overall ADAS Sensor Replacements From Collisions - Europe
- Overall ADAS Replacement Sensor Revenue - Europe
- Forecast Analysis by Sensor Type - ADAS Sensors Replaced During Collision Repairs in Europe
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket: Germany
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket, Germany
- Key Growth Metrics for the ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket - Germany
- ADAS Type-wise Installed Base and VIO Penetration - Germany
- ADAS Penetration Trajectory in Vehicle Parc - Germany
- ADAS Sensor Replacements From Collisions - Germany
- ADAS Replacement Sensor Revenue - Germany
- Forecast Analysis by Sensor Type - ADAS Sensors Replaced During Collision Repairs in Germany
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket: UK
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket, UK
- Key Growth Metrics for the ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket - UK
- ADAS Type-wise Installed Base and VIO Penetration - UK
- ADAS Penetration Trajectory in Vehicle Parc - UK
- ADAS Sensor Replacements From Collisions-UK
- ADAS Replacement Sensor Revenue - UK
- Forecast Analysis by Sensor Type - ADAS Sensors Replaced During Collision Repairs in the UK
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket: France
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket, France
- Key Growth Metrics for the ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket - France
- ADAS Type-wise Installed Base and VIO Penetration - France
- ADAS Penetration Trajectory in Vehicle Parc - France
- ADAS Sensor Replacements From Collisions - France
- ADAS Replacement Sensor Revenue - France
- Forecast Analysis by Sensor Type - ADAS Sensors Replaced During Collision Repairs in France
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket: Italy
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket, Italy
- Key Growth Metrics for the ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket - Italy
- ADAS Type-wise Installed Base and VIO Penetration - Italy
- ADAS Penetration Trajectory in Vehicle Parc - Italy
- ADAS Sensor Replacements From Collisions-Italy
- ADAS Replacement Sensor Revenue - Italy
- Forecast Analysis by Sensor Type - ADAS Sensors Replaced During Collision Repairs in Italy
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis - ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket: Spain
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket, Spain
- Key Growth Metrics for the ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket - Spain
- ADAS Type-wise Installed Base and VIO Penetration - Spain
- ADAS Penetration Trajectory in Vehicle Parc - Spain
- ADAS Sensor Replacements From Collisions - Spain
- ADAS Replacement Sensor Revenue - Spain
- Forecast Analysis by Sensor Type - ADAS Sensors Replaced During Collision Repairs in Spain
- Distribution Channel for ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket - Cluster 1 Markets
10. Growth Opportunity Analysis - ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket: Cluster 2 Markets
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket, Cluster 2 Markets
- Key Growth Metrics for the ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket - Cluster 2
- ADAS Type-wise Installed Base and VIO Penetration - Cluster 2 Markets
- ADAS Penetration Trajectory in Vehicle Parc - Cluster 2 Markets
- ADAS Sensor Replacements From Collisions - Cluster 2 Markets
- ADAS Replacement Sensor Revenue - Cluster 2 Markets
- Forecast Analysis by Sensor Type - ADAS Sensors Replaced During Collision Repairs in Cluster 2 Markets
- Distribution Channel for ADAS Sensor Aftermarket - Cluster 2 Markets
11. Growth Opportunity Analysis - ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket: Cluster 3 Markets
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket, Cluster 3 Market
- Key Growth Metrics for the ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket - Cluster 3
- ADAS Type-wise Installed Base and VIO Penetration - Cluster 3 Markets
- ADAS Penetration Trajectory in Vehicle Parc - Cluster 3 Markets
- ADAS Sensor Replacements From Collisions - Cluster 3 Markets
- ADAS Replacement Sensor Revenue - Cluster 3 Markets
- Forecast Analysis by Sensor Type - ADAS Sensors Replaced During Collision Repairs in Cluster 3 Markets
- Distribution Channel for ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket - Cluster 3 Markets
12. Key ADAS Sensor Suppliers (Tier 1)
- ADAS Sensor Supplier Matrix - Europe
- Key ADAS Sensor Supplier Profiles - Aptiv
- Key ADAS Sensor Supplier Profiles - Bosch
- Key ADAS Sensor Supplier Profiles - Continental
- Key ADAS Sensor Supplier Profiles - Magna
- Key ADAS Sensor Supplier Profiles - Valeo
13. Growth Opportunity Analysis - ADAS Sensor Recalibration from Collision Repairs: Europe
- ADAS Recalibration Jobs from Collisions - Europe
- ADAS Calibration Revenue Estimation From Collisions - Europe
- Forecast Analysis, ADAS Sensor Recalibration From Collision Repairs
14. Growth Opportunity Analysis - ADAS Sensor Recalibration from Running Repairs and Maintenance Services: Europe
- ADAS Calibration Jobs From Tire Replacements - Europe
- ADAS Calibration Revenue Estimation From Tire Replacements - Europe
- Forecast Analysis, ADAS Sensor Recalibration From Tire Replacement Jobs
- ADAS Calibration Jobs From Windshield Replacements - Europe
- ADAS Calibration Revenue Estimation From Windshield Replacements - Europe
- Forecast Analysis, ADAS Sensor Recalibration From Windshield Replacement Jobs
- Aftermarket Preparedness for ADAS Calibration Services
15. Growth Opportunity Universe, ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Remote and Mobile Solutions for ADAS Sensor Recalibration
- Growth Opportunity 2 - ADAS Sensor Retrofits for European Non-ADAS Vehicle Parc
- Growth Opportunity 3 - B2B Sales of ADAS Calibration Equipment to Garages
16. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mxk4de
