Insights on the Industrial Batteries Global Market to 2027 - by Drive Type, Technology, Application and Region

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Batteries Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global industrial batteries market reached a value of US$ 19.33 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 28.68 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



Industrial batteries are electrochemical devices used as a power source for large, rugged equipment. They consist of cathodes, anodes and electrolyte solutions and offer resistance to vibrations and extreme temperatures. Lithium-ion, nickel-based, lithium titanate, lithium magnesium oxide and lead-based batteries are some of the commonly available variants. They are widely used in medical equipment, uninterruptible power source (UPS), safety alarms, tracking systems and automobile accessories. In comparison to the traditionally used consumer batteries, industrial variants have longer operation life and can be utilized in extreme environments and remote locations. As a result, industrial batteries are extensively used in energy, grid storage, utility, and telecommunication systems



Industrial Batteries Market Trends:

Rapid industrialization and increasing requirement for factory automation across the globe are among the key factors driving the growth of the market. The rising requirement for continuous and reliable sources of energy is leading to the widespread adoption of industrial batteries to power heavy-duty equipment. Additionally, the increasing utilization of lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries across industries is favouring the market growth. Li-ion batteries are widely used in surveillance and alarm systems, industrial electronics, and solar power backup storage systems.

Moreover, various product innovations, such as the launch of green industrial batteries that assist in reducing carbon footprint and are environmentally friendly, are providing a thrust to the market growth. In line with this, the increasing product utilization in health monitoring systems, critical care equipment and power cleaning tools in hospitals and healthcare centres is positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, including the rising demand for electric vehicles (EVs), along with the widespread product adoption in the manufacturing industry, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global industrial batteries market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on drive type, technology and application



Breakup by Drive Type:

Electric

Hydraulic

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Lithium-Ion Battery

Lead-Acid Battery

Others

Breakup by Application:

Forklift

Telecom

UPS

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner & Sohn GmbH, Amara Raja Group, American Battery Solutions, Bulldog Battery Corporation, C&D Technologies Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Limited, GS Yuasa Corporation, Industrial Battery & Services Inc., Johnson Controls International, Panasonic Corporation and Saft (TotalEnergies SE)



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global industrial batteries market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global industrial batteries market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the drive type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global industrial batteries market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Industrial Batteries Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Drive Type

6.1 Electric

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Hydraulic

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Others

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 Lithium-Ion Battery

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Lead-Acid Battery

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Others

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Forklift

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Telecom

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 UPS

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner & Sohn GmbH

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Amara Raja Group

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.3 American Battery Solutions

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Bulldog Battery Corporation

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 C&D Technologies Inc.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 EnerSys

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 Exide Industries Limited

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.8 GS Yuasa Corporation

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Industrial Battery & Services Inc.

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Johnson Controls International

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 Panasonic Corporation

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.12 Saft (TotalEnergies SE)

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/okyp3v

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900