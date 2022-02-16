Safe-T Group Launches New Malvertising Protection Product for Apple iOS Devices

HERZLIYA, Israel, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T® Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET) ("Safe-T" or "the Company"), a global provider of cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises, today announced that it is building on the growing success of its consumer subscriber business with the launch of its latest product - Ad Blocker Pro, an anti-Malvertising (malicious advertising) solution.

Malvertising injects malicious or malware-laden advertisements into legitimate online advertising networks and webpages. Safe-T's newest product, Ad Blocker Pro, bridges the gap between the Company's consumer privacy and cybersecurity offering by providing two layers of protection - protecting users' privacy by blocking ads and securing their devices from malvertising. The Ad Blocker Pro app is now available for download from the Apple App Store for iOS devices using the Safari browser.

By combining privacy and cybersecurity features, Ad Blocker Pro blocks the latest threats such as malware, spyware, and phishing from targeting iOS users while browsing. The app blocks all ads, together with their malicious elements, that may be activated when clicking on innocent-looking ads. By not displaying advertisements, the app prevents iOS users from being targeted by these threats. In addition to increasing a user's privacy, ad blocking can increase browsing speeds and lower data transfer costs.

"We are excited to launch Ad Blocker Pro, our latest consumer product which combines our unique privacy and cybersecurity technologies into a single, easy-to-use solution for iOS users. Since our entry into the consumer market just over six months ago, we have successfully introduced a series of products which have quickly attracted thousands of paying subscribers. Ad Blocker Pro represents the next step in our ongoing commitment to the development of advanced protection and privacy tools designed to address the rapidly evolving threats and malicious attacks now impacting millions of consumers today," commented Shachar Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of Safe-T Group.

About Safe-T Group Ltd.

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a global provider of cyber-security and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises. The Company operates in three distinct segments, tailoring solutions according to specific needs. The segments include enterprise cyber-security solutions, enterprise privacy solutions, and consumer cyber-security and privacy solutions.

Our cyber-security and privacy solutions for consumers provide a wide security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats as well as a powerful, secured, and encrypted connection, masking their online activity and keeping them safe from hackers. The solutions are designed for advanced and basic users, ensuring full personal protection for all personal and digital information.

ZoneZero® cyber-security solutions for enterprises, designed for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid networks, mitigate attacks on enterprises' business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. Organizations' access use cases, whether from outside the organization or within the organization, are secured according to the "validate first, access later" philosophy of Safe-T's zero trust.

Our privacy solutions for enterprises are based on our world's fastest and most advanced and secured proxy network, enabling our customers to collect data anonymously at any scale from any public sources over the web using a unique hybrid network. Our network is the only one comprised of both millions of residential exit points and hundreds of servers located at our ISP partners around the world. The infrastructure is optimally designed to guarantee the privacy, quality, stability, and the speed of the service.

For more information about Safe-T, please visit www.safetgroup.com.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS:

Steve Gersten, Director of Investor Relations

Safe-T Group Ltd.

813-334-9745

investors@safe-t.com