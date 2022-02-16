ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

See Ad Disclosure

Patriot Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Net Income of $1.9 Million and full year Net Income of $5.1 Million; continued growth in loans and deposits

by Globe Newswire
February 16, 2022 8:30 AM | 175 min read

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. ("Patriot," "Bancorp" or the "Company") PNBK, the parent company of Patriot Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), today announced net income of $1.9 million, or $0.48 basic and diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to a net loss of $1.4 million, or $0.35 basic and diluted loss per share reported in the fourth quarter of 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, net income was $5.1 million, or $1.29 per fully diluted share, compared to a net loss of $3.8 million, or $0.97 fully diluted loss per share for the year ended December 31, 2020.

During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Bank recognized payroll tax credits of $2.9 million, under the Employee Retention Credit program of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act"). The Bank did not recognize any amounts related to the Employee Retention Credit program in the fourth quarter of 2021. During the fourth quarter of 2021, Patriot announced a transformational merger transaction with American Challenger Development Corp. ("American Challenger"). As a result of the proposed merger transaction, material, non-recurring acquisition-related expenses of $1.85 million, or $0.47 per share, were incurred in the fourth quarter. Pre-tax GAAP income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was $633,000; and excluding the merger related charges, pre-tax income was $2.5 million. For the full year ended December 31, 2021, pre-tax income was $5.0 million. Excluding income from the Employee Retention Credit program and merger related charges, pre-tax income for the full year ended December 31, 2021 was $4.0 million, or $1.01 per share.

The Bank reported loan growth of 3.5% and core deposit growth of 2.83% for the quarter. Net interest margin improved to 3.05% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The Bank's prepaid debit card program continues to be an increasing, low-cost funding source for the Bank and has grown substantially in the last year and a half to $150.4 million as of December 31, 2021, from the $50.0 million acquired in July 2020. The portfolio growth provides a substantial improvement to the Bank's net interest margin and overall funding costs.

Patriot President & CEO Robert Russell stated: "Throughout 2021 the Patriot team continued pursuing operational improvements, with a focus on earnings growth and profitability. The results demonstrate these wide-spread achievements throughout the Bank, including growth across all asset classes and overall net margin improvement. The Bank is positioned for continued earnings and asset growth."

Financial Results:

As of December 31, 2021, total assets increased $67.8 million to $948.5 million, as compared to $880.7 million at December 31, 2020, primarily due to increase in available-for-sale securities of $45.0 million. Net loans increased from $719.6 million as of December 31, 2020, to $729.6 million at December 31, 2021. Total deposits increased from $685.7 million at December 31, 2020, to $748.6 million at December 31, 2021.

The Bank has substantially improved its deposit and funding mix over the past year. During the past twelve months, total deposits increased $62.9 million, primarily due to growth in prepaid deposits of $76.0 million, which was partially offset by decline of $24.3 million in brokered deposits and certificates of deposits. Excluding brokered deposits, total deposits increased 13.5% during 2021.

Net interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, was $6.9 million, versus $6.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2021, was $25.3 million, versus $24.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The Bank's net interest margin showed strong improvement, with an increase to 3.05% for the quarter and 2.92% for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared with 2.93% and 2.68%, respectively, for the comparable period in 2020.  

The recovering economy and improvement in classified loans resulted in a credit of provision for loan losses of $200,000 and $500,000 for the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2021, respectively. For the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2020, a provision for loan losses of $371,000 and $2.2 million was recorded, respectively. Most of the provision in 2020 was primarily attributable to conditions and the uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic and a charge-off on one borrower in the fourth quarter of 2020. As of December 31, 2021, the allowance for loan losses was 1.34% of total loans, compared with 1.45% at December 31, 2020.

Non-interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, was $2.3 million, versus $465,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.   Non-interest income for the year ended December 31, 2021, was $4.4 million, versus $2.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The increase in the current quarter was primarily attributable to gains from sales of SBA loans totaled $1.5 million.

Non-interest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, was $8.8 million, versus $7.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, non-interest expense was $25.2 million, versus $28.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The increase in non-interest expense in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, was primarily driven by increased project expenses of $1.85 million related to the proposed merger with American Challenger. The Employee Retention Credits of $2.9 million drove part of the reduction year-over-year.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, a benefit for income taxes of $81,000 was recorded, compared to a benefit for income taxes of $337,000 for the year ended December 31, 2020. The provision for income taxes reflected a full reversal of the valuation reserve for deferred tax assets, which decreased the income tax provision of $1.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

As of December 31, 2021, shareholders' equity was $67.3 million, compared with $63.2 million at December 31,2020. Patriot's book value per share rose to $17.02 at December 31, 2021, compared with $16.03 at December 31, 2020.

About the Company:

Patriot Bank is headquartered in Stamford and operates 9 branch locations: in Scarsdale, NY; and Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, Milford, Norwalk, Orange, Stamford, Westport, CT with Express Banking locations at Bridgeport/ Housatonic Community College, downtown New Haven and Trumbull at Westfield Mall. The Bank also maintains SBA lending offices in Stamford, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Ohio, along with a Rhode Island operations center.

Founded in 1994, and now celebrating its 28th year, Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. ("Patriot" or "Bancorp") is the parent holding company of Patriot Bank N.A. ("Bank"), a nationally chartered bank headquartered in Stamford, CT. Patriot operates with full-service branches in Connecticut and New York and provides lending products and services nationally. Patriot's mission is to serve its local community and nationwide customer base by providing a growing array of banking solutions to meet the needs of individuals and small businesses owners. Patriot places great value in the integrity of its people and how it conducts business. An emphasis on building strong client relationships and community involvement are cornerstones of Patriot's philosophy as it seeks to maximize shareholder value.

"Safe Harbor" Statement Under Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:
Certain statements contained in Bancorp's public statements, including this one, may be forward looking and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) changes in prevailing interest rates which would affect the interest earned on the Company's interest earning assets and the interest paid on its interest bearing liabilities; (2) the timing of re-pricing of the Company's interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities; (3) the effect of changes in governmental monetary policy; (4) the effect of changes in regulations applicable to the Company and the Bank and the conduct of its business; (5) changes in competition among financial service companies, including possible further encroachment of non-banks on services traditionally provided by banks; (6) the ability of competitors that are larger than the Company to provide products and services which it is impracticable for the Company to provide; (7) the state of the economy and real estate values in the Company's market areas, and the consequent effect on the quality of the Company's loans; (8) demand for loans and deposits in our market area; (9) recent governmental initiatives that are expected to have a profound effect on the financial services industry and could dramatically change the competitive environment of the Company; (10) other legislative or regulatory changes, including those related to residential mortgages, changes in accounting standards, and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") premiums that may adversely affect the Company; (11) the application of generally accepted accounting principles, consistently applied; (12) the fact that one period of reported results may not be indicative of future periods; (13) the state of the economy in the greater New York metropolitan area and its particular effect on the Company's customers, vendors and communities and other such factors, including risk factors, as may be described in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"); (14) political, social, legal and economic instability, civil unrest, war, catastrophic events, acts of terrorism; (15) widespread outbreaks of infectious diseases, including the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak; (16) changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses; (17) our ability to access cost-effective funding; (18) our ability to implement and change our business strategies; (19) changes in the quality or composition of our loan or investment portfolios; (20) technological changes that may be more difficult or expensive than expected; (21) our ability to manage market risk, credit risk and operational risk in the current economic environment; (22) our ability to enter new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities; (23) changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; (24) our ability to retain key employees; and (25) our compensation expense associated with equity allocated or awarded to our employees.


Contacts:  
Patriot Bank, N.A. Joseph PerilloRobert Russell
900 Bedford StreetChief Financial OfficerPresident & CEO
Stamford, CT 06901203-252-5954203-252-5939
www.BankPatriot.com  
   


PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
        
        
(In thousands)December 31,
2021		 September 30,
2021		 December 31,
2020
        
Assets      
Cash and due from banks:     
 Noninterest bearing deposits and cash$3,264  $5,298  $3,006 
 Interest bearing deposits 43,781   40,967   31,630 
  Total cash and cash equivalents 47,045   46,265   34,636 
Investment securities:     
 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 94,341   124,103   49,262 
 Other investments, at cost 4,450   4,450   4,450 
  Total investment securities 98,791   128,553   53,712 
        
Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost 2,843   2,843   2,783 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 4,184   5,009   4,503 
        
Gross loans receivable 739,488   714,538   730,180 
Allowance for loan losses (9,905)  (10,079)  (10,584)
 Net loans receivable 729,583   704,459   719,596 
        
SBA loans held for sale 3,129   4,128   1,217 
Accrued interest and dividends receivable 5,822   6,186   6,620 
Premises and equipment, net 31,500   32,638   33,423 
Other real estate owned -   -   1,906 
Deferred tax asset, net 12,146   10,352   11,496 
Goodwill 1,107   1,107   1,107 
Core deposit intangible, net 296   308   343 
Other assets 12,035   10,498   9,387 
 Total assets$ 948,481  $ 952,346  $ 880,729 
        
Liabilities     
Deposits:     
 Noninterest bearing deposits$226,713  $207,941  $158,676 
 Interest bearing deposits 521,849   526,732   526,980 
  Total deposits 748,562   734,673   685,656 
        
Federal Home Loan Bank and correspondent bank borrowings 90,000   110,000   90,000 
Senior notes, net 12,000   11,983   11,927 
Subordinated debt, net 9,811   9,803   9,782 
Junior subordinated debt owed to unconsolidated trust, net 8,119   8,116   8,110 
Note payable 791   842   994 
Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance 1,101   2,253   3,786 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 10,753   7,976   7,255 
  Total liabilities 881,137   885,646   817,510 
        
Commitments and Contingencies -   -   - 
        
Shareholders' equity     
Preferred stock -   -   - 
Common stock 106,479   106,439   106,329 
Accumulated deficit (37,498)  (39,393)  (42,592)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,637)  (346)  (518)
  Total shareholders' equity 67,344   66,700   63,219 
        
 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$ 948,481  $ 952,346  $ 880,729 
        


PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
             
    Three Months Ended Year Ended
(In thousands, except per share amounts)December 31,
2021		 September 30,
2021		 December 31,
2020		 December 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020
             
Interest and Dividend Income         
 Interest and fees on loans$7,916  $7,189  $8,113  $30,115  $35,835 
 Interest on investment securities 502   692   326   1,924   1,460 
 Dividends on investment securities 73   59   86   223   399 
 Other interest income 22   20   22   89   209 
  Total interest and dividend income  8,513   7,960   8,547   32,351   37,903 
             
Interest Expense         
 Interest on deposits 387   448   1,134   2,243   9,154 
 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 756   756   708   2,986   2,671 
 Interest on senior debt 227   229   229   913   915 
 Interest on subordinated debt 233   233   235   933   991 
 Interest on note payable and other 3   4   4   15   19 
  Total interest expense  1,606   1,670   2,310   7,090   13,750 
             
  Net interest income  6,907   6,290   6,237   25,261   24,153 
             
(Credit) provision for loan losses (200)  (300)  371   (500)  2,170 
             
  Net interest income after provision for loan losses  7,107   6,590   5,866   25,761   21,983 
             
Non-interest Income         
 Loan application, inspection and processing fees 54   79   76   257   223 
 Deposit fees and service charges 61   61   68   251   321 
 Gains on sale of loans 1,534   -   102   1,886   566 
 Rental income 143   130   130   543   523 
 Gain on sale of investment securities (43)  26   -   76   - 
 Other income 556   627   89   1,410   346 
  Total non-interest income  2,305   923   465   4,423   1,979 
             
Non-interest Expense         
 Salaries and benefits 3,583   2,843   3,357   11,089   14,323 
 Occupancy and equipment expenses 900   832   833   3,430   3,513 
 Data processing expenses 363   376   377   1,451   1,571 
 Professional and other outside services 956   633   691   3,155   2,828 
 Project expenses, net 1,867   4   664   1,882   818 
 Advertising and promotional expenses 39   57   77   235   454 
 Loan administration and processing expenses 73   23   39   134   174 
 Regulatory assessments 258   213   318   907   1,477 
 Insurance expenses 66   79   70   280   285 
 Communications, stationary and supplies 154   161   105   604   476 
 Other operating expenses 520   490   708   2,004   2,199 
  Total non-interest expense  8,779   5,711   7,239   25,171   28,118 
             
  Income (loss) before income taxes  633   1,802   (908)  5,013   (4,156)
             
(Benefit) provision for income taxes (1,262)  479   474   (81)  (337)
  Net income (loss) $1,895  $1,323  $(1,382) $5,094  $(3,819)
             
  Basic earnings (loss) per share $0.48  $0.34  $(0.35) $1.29  $(0.97)
  Diluted earnings (loss) per share $0.48  $0.34  $(0.35) $1.29  $(0.97)
             
FINANCIAL RATIOS AND OTHER DATA
              
     Three Months Ended Year- To- Date
   (Dollars in thousands) December 31,
2021		 September 30,
2021		 December 31,
2020		 December 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020
              
Quarterly Performance Data:          
              
  Net income (loss) $1,895  $1,323  $(1,382) $5,094  $(3,819)  
  Return on Average Assets  0.79%  0.56%  -0.61%  0.55%  -0.40%
  Return on Average Equity  11.21%  7.86%  -8.41%  7.75%  -5.81%
  Net Interest Margin  3.05%  2.82%  2.93%  2.92%  2.68%
  Efficiency Ratio  95.30%  79.18%  108.04%  84.80%  107.60%
  Efficiency Ratio excluding project costs  75.03%  79.12%  98.58%  78.46%  104.59%
  % increase (decrease) in loans  3.49%  6.51%  -2.81%  1.27%  -10.09%
  % increase (decrease) in deposits excluding brokered deposits  3.38%  -5.44%  1.25%  13.53%  19.41%
              
Asset Quality:          
  Nonaccrual loans $23,095  $28,046  $20,005  $23,095  $20,005 
  Other real estate owned $-  $-  $1,906  $-  $1,906 
   Total nonperforming assets $23,095  $28,046  $21,911  $23,095  $21,911 
              
  Nonaccrual loans / loans  3.12%  3.93%  2.74%  3.12%  2.74%
  Nonperforming assets / assets  2.43%  2.94%  2.49%  2.43%  2.49%
  Allowance for loan losses $9,905  $10,079  $10,584  $9,905  $10,584 
  Valuation reserve $459  $466  $482  $459  $482 
  Allowance for loan losses with valuation reserve $10,364  $10,545  $11,066  $10,364  $11,066 
              
  Allowance for loan losses / loans  1.34%  1.41%  1.45%  1.34%  1.45%
  Allowance / nonaccrual loans  42.89%  35.94%  52.91%  42.89%  52.91%
  Allowance for loan losses and valuation reserve / loans  1.40%  1.47%  1.51%  1.40%  1.51%
  Allowance for loan losses and valuation reserve / nonaccrual loans  44.88%  37.60%  55.32%  44.88%  55.32%
              
  Gross loan charge-offs $-  $6  $968  $358  $1,778 
  Gross loan (recoveries) $(25) $(23) $(10) $(179) $(76)
  Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $(25) $(17) $958  $179  $1,702 
              
Capital Data and Capital Ratios          
  Book value per share (1) $17.02  $16.89  $16.03  $17.02  $16.03 
  Tangible book value per share (2) $16.67  $16.54  $15.66  $16.67  $15.66 
  Tangible book value per share-fully diluted $16.58  $16.41  $15.59  $16.58  $15.59 
              
  Shares outstanding  3,956,492   3,947,976   3,943,572   3,956,492   3,943,572 
              
  Bank Leverage Ratio  9.85%  9.88%  9.80%  9.85%  9.80%
              
 (1) Book value per share represents shareholders' equity divided by outstanding shares.
 (2) Tagible book value per share represents tangible assets divided by outstanding shares.
              
              
              
Deposits:          
   (In thousands)          
     December 31,
2021		 September 30,
2021		 December 31,
2020		    
 Non-interest bearing:          
 Non-interest bearing $127,420  $114,850  $99,344     
 Prepaid DDA  99,293   93,091   59,332     
   Total non-interest bearing  226,713   207,941   158,676     
              
 Interest bearing:          
 NOW  34,741   34,528   30,529     
 Savings  109,744   102,365   98,635     
 Money market  113,428   116,318   131,378     
 Money market - prepaid deposits  51,090   49,353   15,011     
 Certificates of deposit, less than $250,000  142,246   142,141   160,968     
 Certificates of deposit, $250,000 or greater  53,584   54,991   49,172     
 Brokered deposits  17,016   27,036   41,287     
   Total Interest bearing  521,849   526,732   526,980     
              
   Total Deposits $748,562  $734,673  $685,656     
              
   Total Prepaid deposits $150,383  $142,444  $74,343     
              
   Total deposits excluding brokered deposits $731,546  $707,637  $644,369     
              
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
      
In addition to evaluating the Company's financial performance in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), management may evaluate certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as per share numbers for merger and acquisition related project expenses, and pre-tax income excluding Employee Retention Credit and project expenses. A computation and reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures used for these purposes is contained in the accompanying Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures tables. We believe that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends and financial position. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.
      
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited):
      
   Three Months Ended Year Ended
(Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2021
      
Net Income excluding Employee retention Credit (ERC) and project expenses:   
 Net Income reported $1,895  $5,094 
 (Benefit) Provision for income taxes  (1,262)  (81)
 Income before income taxes reported  633   5,013 
 Employee Retention Credit  -   (2,896)
 Project expenses related to merger with American Challenger  1,851   1,851 
 Pre-tax income excluding ERC and project expenses $ 2,484  $ 3,968 
      
 Weighted average shares outstanding  3,948,069   3,946,384 
 Pre-tax income excluding ERC and project expenses per share $ 0.63  $ 1.01 
      
Project expenses per share:    
 Project expenses related to merger with American Challenger $1,851  $1,851 
 Weighted average shares outstanding  3,948,069   3,946,384 
 Project expenses per share $ 0.47  $ 0.47 
      

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsPress Releases

Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.

All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.