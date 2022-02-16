Via Licensing Names Heath Hoglund President

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Via Licensing Corporation, the collaborative licensing leader, today announced the appointment of Heath Hoglund as President. Heath succeeds Joe Siino, who left the company last month.



Heath brings more than 25 years of IP experience to Via, including 15 years at Dolby, where he was most recently the vice president of intellectual property and standards.

"Heath has a tremendous track record of collaborating across the global ecosystem to advance technology standards and adoption," said Andy Sherman, Chairman of Via's Board of Directors. "I'm confident Heath's leadership and IP insights will further accelerate Via's growth as it continues to develop new intellectual property licensing approaches."

"Via has a long history of creating and managing successful IP licensing solutions that uniquely balance the needs of the entire industry," said Heath Hoglund, President, Via Licensing. "I'm honored to lead this dynamic global team and expand Via's solutions for the market."

IAM Magazine has named Heath an IAM Top 40 Market Maker every year since 2019. He currently serves on the Board of the Intellectual Property Owners Association, and he previously served as chair of the American Bar Association IP Section's Patent Division. He is also a past-president of the San Francisco IP Law Association.

Via Licensing Corporation is a global intellectual property solutions provider dedicated to enabling innovation in partnership with technology companies, entertainment companies and universities around the world. Via develops and manages licensing programs on behalf of highly innovative companies in markets such as audio, wireless, broadcast, and automotive. Via is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dolby Laboratories, Inc., a company with more than 50 years of experience in innovation. For more information about Via, please visit www.via-corp.com.

