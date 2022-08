Rose Thompson Named Recipient of the 2022 St. Louis Titan 100

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Saint Louis, MO, February 2022 – ButcherJoseph & Co. ("ButcherJoseph" or "the Firm") is pleased to announce that Rose Thompson , Chief Operating Officer (COO) at ButcherJoseph was named as a 2022 Titan 100 .

The Titan 100 program recognizes St. Louis' Top 100 CEO's & C-level executives. They are the area's most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2022 Titan 100 and their companies employ more than 38,000 individuals and generate over $15.7 billion dollars in annual revenues.

"The Titan 100 are shaping the future of St. Louis' business community by building a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their successes and contributions. We know that they will have a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation." says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

Rose first joined ButcherJoseph in 2013 to lead the Firm's marketing initiatives, later taking on business development efforts in addition to supporting the launch and expansion of ButcherJoseph's portfolio of companies. In June 2020, Rose was promoted to the COO role where she now oversees the Firm's strategic endeavors and day-to-day operations.

"Since she first came on board at the Firm, Rose has been instrumental in helping grow and build the ButcherJoseph brand. She has been an exemplary team member and leader within the Firm and I am truly excited for her to receive such prestigious recognition as a Titan 100," said Joseph Strycharz, Managing Partner at the Firm. "We are extremely proud of Rose for her accomplishments and look forward to seeing her continued growth as one of the best leaders in the M&A industry."

Rose will be honored at the Titan 100 awards on April 28th, 2022 at "The Factory" located in Chesterfield, Missouri. The Factory is one of the anchors in the new entertainment complex – The District, the first built from-the-ground-up performance and event venue in the Midwest in more than twenty years. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry for an evening unlike anything that exists in the St. Louis business community.

"On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan100 winners. It's an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the St. Louis community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both here in St. Louis and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved," says Adam Herman Partner at Wipfli.

About ButcherJoseph. & Co.

ButcherJoseph & Co. is a boutique investment banking firm specializing in ESOPs , mergers and acquisitions , private capital sourcing and valuation advisory services for middle market companies. Our industry recognized team of professionals has executed 200+ transactions exceeding $15 billion in total value. ButcherJoseph is headquartered in St. Louis with a presence Chicago, IL; Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia, PA; Miami, FL; Palm Beach, FL; Charlotte, NC; Scottsdale, AZ; and Nashville, TN.

About Titan CEO

Titan CEO brings CEOs together through private events and roundtables. We also provide private, instructor-led peer groups for Titan CEO members. Held monthly, our CEO peer groups are designed to meet a CEOs unique needs as a business leader by facilitating curriculum that helps to build business valuation and tackle everyday business challenges. We offer a suite of resources including private coaching, high-level networking, and executive level retreats. Through our community, we aim to work with CEOs to help them connect and grow as Titans of industry.

About Wipfli LLP

At Wipfli, we're committed to providing industry-focused assurance, accounting, tax and consulting services that make a lasting, positive impact on our clients — helping them overcome personal and business challenges and plan for future success. Wipfli ranks among the top 20 accounting and business consulting firms in the nation, with more than 127,000 clients and 3,100 associates. We're proud to give our clients the value and experience of a diverse firm that specializes in a wide range of services and industries, dedicated to enduring results, outstanding service, and lifetime relationships. Learn more at wipfli.com .

