The Worldwide Home Decor Industry is Expected to Reach $898.3 Billion by 2027

The global home decor market reached a value of US$ 682 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 898.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.8% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



Home decor is an effective way of portraying the lifestyle that a consumer believes in. Home decor products are used in the decoration of an apartment or a house with various accessories and furnishings to provide a more aesthetic and pleasant appeal to the building. Items in home decor include household furniture, lamps, textiles, floor coverings, pots, candles, artifacts, furnishing items, etc. Home decor has been gaining prominence across both developed and developing markets with increasing urbanization and globalization trends. Globalization is now enabling easy and wide availability of such decorative items, designs and ideas to consumers. Homeowners are also realizing the need of such items and are often searching for them to keep their homes more attractive and organized



The home decor market is witnessing a healthy growth catalyzed by the rising levels of disposable incomes, recovery of the real estate industry, increasing urbanization rates and rising awareness levels. Rising levels of urbanization have resulted in an increasing number of new households being setup. Currently more than half of the global population live in urban areas and these levels are expected to increase further in the coming years, creating a positive impact on the demand of home decor products. Moreover, home decor products are income elastic, they expect global disposable incomes to increase continuously over the next few years, particularly in emerging economies such as Asia, Africa, Middle East, Eastern Europe, etc.

Additionally, the recovery of the global real estate industry is also expected to drive homeownership rates creating a positive impact on this market. Another major factor driving this market is the strong performance of the online retail sector. The advent of online retail has made home decor products easily available, affordable, and convenient to buy



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global home decor market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product type and distribution channel



Breakup by Product Type:

Home Furniture

Home Textiles

Flooring

Wall Decor

Lighting

Others

Based on product types, the market has been classified into home furniture, home textiles, flooring, wall decor, lighting and others. The report finds that home furniture is currently one of the most popular type of homedecor products as it offers utility and aesthetic value to the homes



Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Home Decor Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online Store

Gift Shops

Others

Based on the distribution channel, the market has been segmented into home decor stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, online store, gift shops and others



Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Region-wise, North America represents the largest market for home decor products worldwide, owing to the construction of new buildings in the region. Other major regions include Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa



Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape along with the profiles of key players operating in the market have also been examined in this report



