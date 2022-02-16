Compassion in World Farming honored for Best Sustainability, Environment and Climate Product in the Inaugural Anthem Awards

New York City, NY, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compassion in World Farming's Evaluate Your Plate has received the Silver Award for the Best Sustainability, Environment, & Climate – Product, in the Inaugural Anthem Awards.

Anthem Winners are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. Members include Daniel Dae Kim (actor, producer, and activist); Ashley Judd (Author, Actor, and Social Justice Humanitarian); Mitchell Baker (CEO and chairwoman, Mozilla); Lisa Sherman (president and CEO, Ad Council), Sarah Kate Ellis (president and CEO, GLAAD); Renata Erlikhman (chief investment officer, OW Management); Shayla Tait (director of philanthropy, The Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation); Russlynn Ali (CEO and co-founder, XQ Institute); Marc Ecko (chief commercial officer and board member, XQ Institute); Heidi Arthur (chief campaign development officer, Ad Council); and Alexis M. Herman (chair and chief executive officer, New Ventures, and former U.S. secretary of labor).

Evaluate Your Plate takes a critical look at the foods that comprise the bulk of our food system, including factory-farmed animal products. The tool is two-in-one: Map Your Meal enables users to compare the sustainability of popular meals, and Examine Your Eating allows them to quickly and easily assess their overall diets. In both cases, users receive an eco-impact report card across six sustainability metrics, as well as suggested plant-forward recipes. The tool is designed to inspire individuals, companies, and policymakers to pursue food choices that are good for animals, people, and the planet.

"It is our distinct honor to recognize the work that brands, organizations, and individuals are all making to create an impact in their community," said Jessica Lauretti, Managing Director, The Anthem Awards. "We launched this platform to show the world that all corners of our culture, from sports and entertainment to business leaders and celebrities, are all standing up to say, it is time for systemic change, and that social good is what we value as a society."

"This award is a huge achievement in our campaign efforts to rebalance the plate away from environmentally-destructive meat and dairy and towards climate-friendly plant-based foods," said Ben Williamson, U.S. Executive Director, Compassion in World Farming. "Even small shifts in the food we eat can have a big impact on our air, lands, rivers, and everything that lives in them. The Evaluate Your Plate tool is a fun—and now award-winning—way to see a complete picture of what we eat and start us on a journey towards more compassionate eating."

Winners for the inaugural Anthem Awards will be celebrated at the first annual Anthem Voices conference, followed by a star-studded virtual Awards Show on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Fans will be able to hear from social impact leaders during the day and then watch the show, featuring special moments and hallmark speeches from all you and your fellow winners at www.anthemawards.com.

The Anthem Awards was launched in response to the prevalence social good has taken within the national conversation and cultural zeitgeist in recent years. The inaugural competition received nearly 2,500 entries from 36 countries worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, the Anthem Awards are defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their communities. A portion of program revenue will fund a new grant program supporting emerging individuals and organizations working to advance the causes recognized in the inaugural Anthem Awards.

About Compassion in World Farming:

Compassion in World Farming is a global farmed animal protection organization that campaigns peacefully to end factory farming and replace it with a food system that is compassionate, fair, and sustainable for all. The charity is dedicated to reforming a broken food and farming system and introducing a more humane, fair, and sustainable one. Compassion engages with the world's leading food companies to create and adopt meaningful animal welfare policies while tracking progress against those commitments to ensure compliance. We work towards a better future for animals, people, and the planet by educating concerned consumers and supporting meaningful public policy. With headquarters in the U.K., we have offices across Europe, in the U.S., China and South Africa. To find out more about Compassion in World Farming or join the movement, visit: ciwf.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About The Anthem Awards:

The Anthem Awards, the Webby Awards newest initiative, was developed to recognize the breadth of social good work (online and offline) around the globe by honoring the organizations, brands, and people creating long-lasting impact; including, Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion; Education, Art, & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action & Services; Responsible Technology; and Sustainability, Environment, & Climate. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, the Anthem Awards are defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their communities. Founded in partnership with the Ad Council, Born This Way Foundation, Feeding America, Glaad, Mozilla, NAACP, NRDC, WWF, and XQ. Find The Anthem Awards Online: anthemawards.com

About The Webby Awards:

Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites; Video; Advertising, Media & PR; Apps, Mobile, and Voice; Social; Podcasts; and Games. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received more than 13,500 entries from all 50 states and 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include Verizon, WP Engine, YouGov, Brandlive, Canva, NAACP, KPMG, Fast Company, Wall Street Journal, MediaPost, Podcast Movement, and AIGA.

