Insights on the Integration Platform as a Service Global Market to 2027 - by Service, Deployment Type, Integration Type, Organization Size, Vertical and Region

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Integration Platform as a Service Market, By Service (Data mapping and transformation, Routing and orchestration and Others), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premise, Hybrid), Integration Type, Organization Size and Vertical - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report Integration Platform as a Service Market, By Service (Data mapping and transformation, Routing and orchestration, Integration flow development and life cycle management tools, API life cycle management, Business to Business (B2B) and cloud integration, Internet of Things (IoT) and Others), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premise, Hybrid), Integration Type, Organization Size (SME's and Large Organizations) and Vertical (BFSI, Government, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Education, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment) - Global Forecast to 2027, the total market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027.
This report covers a sub-market in this field - the Integration Platform as a Service Market by deployment in detail, segmenting the market by on-premise, cloud, and hybrid. It provides in-sights on organization size, and further segmented by SME's and large organizations, it also cover various verticals such as BFSI, government, healthcare, IT & telecom, education, manufacturing, media & entertainment. Lastly, the Integration Platform as a Service Market is segmented by geography across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and ROW (Rest of the World) and further sub-segmented by countries.
The report deals with all the driving factors, opportunities, and challenges with respect to the global Integration Platform as a Service Market, which are helpful in identifying trends and key success factors for the industry. Impact analysis of the market dynamics with factors currently driving and restraining the growth of the market, along with their impact in the short, medium, and long term landscapes. The report also includes qualitative analysis on the market, by incorporating complete analysis of industry value chain, funding and investments, Porter's analysis and PEST (Political, Economic, Social & Technological factor) analysis of the market. The report also profiles all major companies active in this field. This report provides the competitive landscape of the key players, which covers all key growth strategies. The report also formulates the entire value chain of the market, along with industry trends of sports analytics with emphasis on market timelines & technology roadmaps, market and product life cycle analysis.
Major players in Integration Platform as a Service Market include Dell Boomi, Inc., Informatica Corporation, IBM Corporation, Mulesoft Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Snap Logic, Inc., Celigo, Inc., Jitterbit, Inc., Scibe Software Corporation, DB Sync, Flowgear among others.
The objective of this study is to identify the market opportunities and estimate market size by segments and countries for last few years and to forecast the values to the next five years. The report incorporates both the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study.
Key Topics Covered:
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2. INTRODUCTION
2.1. Key Takeaways
2.2. Report Description
2.3. Market Scope & Definition
2.4. Stakeholders
2.5. Research Methodology
2.5.1. Market Size
2.5.2. Key Data Points From Primary Sources
2.5.3. Key Data Points From Secondary Sources
2.5.4. List Of Primary Sources
2.5.5. List Of Secondary Sources
3. MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Industry Segmentation
3.2. Market Trends Analysis
3.3. Major Funding & Investments
3.4. Market Dynamics
3.4.1. Drivers
3.4.2. Restraints
3.4.3. Opportunities
3.5. Value Chain Analysis
3.6. Pricing Analysis
4. IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON INTEGRATION PLATFORM AS A SERVICE MARKET
4.1. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market, By Service
4.2. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market, By Deployment Type
4.3. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market, By Integration Type
4.4. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market, By Organization Size
4.5. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market, By Vertical
4.6. Impact of Covid-19 On Market, By Region
5. INTEGRATION PLATFORM AS A SERVICE MARKET, BY SERVICE
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Data mapping and transformation
5.3. Routing and orchestration
5.4. Integration flow development and life cycle management tools
5.5. API life cycle management
5.6. Business to Business (B2B) and cloud integration
5.7. Internet of Things (IoT)
5.8. Others
6. BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE
6.1. Introduction
6.2. On-Premises
6.3. Cloud
6.4. Hybrid
7. BY INTEGRATION TYPE
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Data Integration
7.3. Application Integration
7.4. Application Program Interfaces (API) Integration
7.5. Process Integration
8. BY ORGANIZATION SIZE
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Large Enterprises
8.3. Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
9. BY VERTICAL
9.1. Introduction
9.2. BFSI
9.3. Government
9.4. Healthcare
9.5. IT & Telecom
9.6. Education
9.7. Manufacturing
9.8. Media & Entertainment
10. BY GEOGRAPHY
10.1. Introduction
10.2. North America
10.2.1. U.S.
10.2.2. Canada
10.3. Europe
10.3.1. Germany
10.3.2. U.K.
10.3.3. France
10.3.4. Rest of Europe
10.4. Asia Pacific
10.4.1. China
10.4.2. Japan
10.4.3. India
10.4.4. Rest Of Asia Pacific
10.5. Rest of the World
10.5.1. Middle East
10.5.2. Africa
10.5.3. Latin America
11. COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Top Companies Ranking
11.3. Market Share Analysis
11.4. Recent Developments
11.4.1. New Product Launch
11.4.2. Mergers & Acquisitions
11.4.3. Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements
11.4.4. Rewards & Recognition
12. COMPANY PROFILES
12.1. Dell Boomi, Inc.
12.2. Informatica Corporation
12.3. IBM Corporation
12.4. Mulesoft Inc.
12.5. Oracle Corporation
12.6. SAP SE
12.7. Snap Logic, Inc.
12.8. Celigo, Inc.
12.9. Jitterbit, Inc.
12.10. Scibe Software Corporation
12.11. DB Sync
12.12. Flowgear
