Progressive Reports January 2022 Results

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation PGR today reported the following results for January 2022:
|January
| (millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited)
|2022
|2021
|Change
|Net premiums written
|$
|4,585.2
|$
|4,104.2
|12%
|Net premiums earned
|$
|4,474.8
|$
|3,947.8
|13%
|Net income
|$
|25.8
|$
|557.5
|(95)%
|Per share available to common shareholders
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.95
|(96)%
|Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities
|$
|(347.9
|)
|$
|108.2
|(422)%
|Combined ratio
|92.9
|86.3
|6.6 pts.
|Average diluted equivalent common shares
|586.2
|587.2
|0%
|January
| (thousands; unaudited)
|2022
|2021
|Change
|Policies in Force
|Personal Lines
|Agency – auto
|7,833.5
|7,696.7
|2%
|Direct – auto
|9,556.2
|9,022.7
|6%
|Total personal auto
|17,389.7
|16,719.4
|4%
|Total special lines
|5,299.6
|4,936.2
|7%
|Total Personal Lines
|22,689.3
|21,655.6
|5%
|Total Commercial Lines
|979.9
|833.4
|18%
|Total Property business
|2,783.4
|2,505.2
|11%
|Companywide Total
|26,452.6
|24,994.2
|6%
See Progressive's complete monthly earnings release, including the "Monthly Commentary," for additional information.
About Progressive
Progressive InsuranceSM makes it easy to understand, buy and use car insurance, home insurance, and other protection needs. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us whenever, wherever and however it's most convenient - online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, on a mobile device or in-person with a local agent.
Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the third largest car insurer in the country, a leading seller of motorcycle and commercial auto insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers.
Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.
The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE: PGR.
Company Contact:
Douglas S. Constantine
(440) 910-3563
investor_relations@progressive.com
The Progressive Corporation
6300 Wilson Mills Road
Mayfield Village, Ohio 44143
http://www.progressive.com
Progressive January 2022 Complete Earnings Release: Download PDF
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.