Global Leather Wallets and Purses Market to Reach $53.8 Billion by 2027

by Globe Newswire
February 16, 2022 8:12 AM | 14 min read

New York, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Leather Wallets and Purses Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032041/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the period 2020-2027.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR
- The Leather Wallets and Purses market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.

- Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

  • Bottega Veneta
  • Calleen Cordero
  • Changshu Maydiang
  • Dolce & Gabbana
  • Donna Karan International
  • Ferrari
  • Giordano Fashions
  • Hermes International




IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
