Global Leavening Agents Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2027

2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Bread, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$547.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Biscuits & Cookies segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $227.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR
- The Leavening Agents market in the U.S. is estimated at US$227.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$265.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.
- Cakes & Pastries Segment to Record 6.2% CAGR
- In the global Cakes & Pastries segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$82.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$122.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$168.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
- Select Competitors (Total 52 Featured) -
- Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM)
- Associated British Foods PLC
- Cargill Inc.
- Corbion N.V.
- Kerry Group PLC
- Novozymes A/S
- Puratos Group NV
- Koninklijke DSM N.V.
- Stern-Wywiol Gruppe GMBH Co. KG.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Leavening Agents
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Leavening Agents by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Leavening Agents by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Bread by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Bread by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Bread by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Biscuits & Cookies
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Biscuits & Cookies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Biscuits & Cookies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Cakes & Pastries
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Cakes & Pastries by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Cakes & Pastries by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Rolls & Pies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Rolls & Pies by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Rolls & Pies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Leavening Agents by
Application - Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries,
Rolls & Pies and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 20: USA Historic Review for Leavening Agents by
Application - Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries,
Rolls & Pies and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Leavening Agents by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bread,
Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries, Rolls & Pies and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 22: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Leavening Agents
by Application - Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries,
Rolls & Pies and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 23: Canada Historic Review for Leavening Agents by
Application - Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries,
Rolls & Pies and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Leavening Agents by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bread,
Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries, Rolls & Pies and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 25: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Leavening Agents
by Application - Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries,
Rolls & Pies and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 26: Japan Historic Review for Leavening Agents by
Application - Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries,
Rolls & Pies and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Leavening Agents by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bread,
Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries, Rolls & Pies and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 28: China Current & Future Analysis for Leavening Agents
by Application - Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries,
Rolls & Pies and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 29: China Historic Review for Leavening Agents by
Application - Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries,
Rolls & Pies and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: China 15-Year Perspective for Leavening Agents by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bread,
Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries, Rolls & Pies and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Leavening Agents
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Leavening Agents by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Leavening Agents by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Leavening Agents
by Application - Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries,
Rolls & Pies and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Leavening Agents by
Application - Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries,
Rolls & Pies and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Leavening Agents by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bread,
Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries, Rolls & Pies and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 37: France Current & Future Analysis for Leavening Agents
by Application - Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries,
Rolls & Pies and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 38: France Historic Review for Leavening Agents by
Application - Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries,
Rolls & Pies and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: France 15-Year Perspective for Leavening Agents by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bread,
Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries, Rolls & Pies and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 40: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Leavening
Agents by Application - Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes &
Pastries, Rolls & Pies and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Germany Historic Review for Leavening Agents by
Application - Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries,
Rolls & Pies and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Leavening Agents by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bread,
Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries, Rolls & Pies and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 43: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Leavening Agents
by Application - Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries,
Rolls & Pies and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 44: Italy Historic Review for Leavening Agents by
Application - Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries,
Rolls & Pies and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Leavening Agents by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bread,
Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries, Rolls & Pies and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: UK Current & Future Analysis for Leavening Agents by
Application - Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries,
Rolls & Pies and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 47: UK Historic Review for Leavening Agents by
Application - Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries,
Rolls & Pies and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: UK 15-Year Perspective for Leavening Agents by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bread,
Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries, Rolls & Pies and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 49: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Leavening Agents
by Application - Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries,
Rolls & Pies and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 50: Spain Historic Review for Leavening Agents by
Application - Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries,
Rolls & Pies and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Leavening Agents by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bread,
Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries, Rolls & Pies and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 52: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Leavening Agents
by Application - Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries,
Rolls & Pies and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 53: Russia Historic Review for Leavening Agents by
Application - Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries,
Rolls & Pies and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Leavening Agents by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bread,
Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries, Rolls & Pies and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Leavening Agents by Application - Bread, Biscuits & Cookies,
Cakes & Pastries, Rolls & Pies and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Leavening Agents
by Application - Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries,
Rolls & Pies and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Leavening
Agents by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries, Rolls & Pies and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Leavening
Agents by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Leavening Agents by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Leavening Agents
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Leavening
Agents by Application - Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes &
Pastries, Rolls & Pies and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Leavening Agents by
Application - Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries,
Rolls & Pies and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Leavening Agents
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bread,
Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries, Rolls & Pies and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 64: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Leavening
Agents by Application - Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes &
Pastries, Rolls & Pies and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Australia Historic Review for Leavening Agents by
Application - Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries,
Rolls & Pies and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Leavening Agents by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bread,
Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries, Rolls & Pies and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
INDIA
Table 67: India Current & Future Analysis for Leavening Agents
by Application - Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries,
Rolls & Pies and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 68: India Historic Review for Leavening Agents by
Application - Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries,
Rolls & Pies and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: India 15-Year Perspective for Leavening Agents by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bread,
Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries, Rolls & Pies and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Leavening
Agents by Application - Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes &
Pastries, Rolls & Pies and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: South Korea Historic Review for Leavening Agents by
Application - Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries,
Rolls & Pies and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Leavening Agents
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bread,
Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries, Rolls & Pies and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Leavening Agents by Application - Bread, Biscuits & Cookies,
Cakes & Pastries, Rolls & Pies and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Leavening
Agents by Application - Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes &
Pastries, Rolls & Pies and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Leavening Agents by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries, Rolls &
Pies and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 76: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Leavening
Agents by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and
Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Latin America Historic Review for Leavening Agents by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Leavening
Agents by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Leavening
Agents by Application - Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes &
Pastries, Rolls & Pies and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Latin America Historic Review for Leavening Agents by
Application - Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries,
Rolls & Pies and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Leavening
Agents by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries, Rolls & Pies and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Leavening
Agents by Application - Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes &
Pastries, Rolls & Pies and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Argentina Historic Review for Leavening Agents by
Application - Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries,
Rolls & Pies and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Leavening Agents by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bread,
Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries, Rolls & Pies and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
BRAZIL
Table 85: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Leavening Agents
by Application - Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries,
Rolls & Pies and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 86: Brazil Historic Review for Leavening Agents by
Application - Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries,
Rolls & Pies and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Leavening Agents by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bread,
Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries, Rolls & Pies and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
MEXICO
Table 88: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Leavening Agents
by Application - Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries,
Rolls & Pies and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 89: Mexico Historic Review for Leavening Agents by
Application - Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries,
Rolls & Pies and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Leavening Agents by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bread,
Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries, Rolls & Pies and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Leavening Agents by Application - Bread, Biscuits & Cookies,
Cakes & Pastries, Rolls & Pies and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Leavening
Agents by Application - Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes &
Pastries, Rolls & Pies and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for
Leavening Agents by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries, Rolls &
Pies and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 94: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Leavening
Agents by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE
and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 95: Middle East Historic Review for Leavening Agents by
Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Leavening Agents
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Leavening
Agents by Application - Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes &
Pastries, Rolls & Pies and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Middle East Historic Review for Leavening Agents by
Application - Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries,
Rolls & Pies and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Leavening Agents
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bread,
Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries, Rolls & Pies and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
IRAN
Table 100: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Leavening Agents
by Application - Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries,
Rolls & Pies and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 101: Iran Historic Review for Leavening Agents by
Application - Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries,
Rolls & Pies and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Leavening Agents by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bread,
Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries, Rolls & Pies and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ISRAEL
Table 103: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Leavening
Agents by Application - Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes &
Pastries, Rolls & Pies and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Israel Historic Review for Leavening Agents by
Application - Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries,
Rolls & Pies and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Leavening Agents by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bread,
Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries, Rolls & Pies and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 106: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Leavening
Agents by Application - Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes &
Pastries, Rolls & Pies and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Leavening Agents by
Application - Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries,
Rolls & Pies and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Leavening
Agents by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries, Rolls & Pies and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 109: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Leavening Agents
by Application - Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries,
Rolls & Pies and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 110: UAE Historic Review for Leavening Agents by
Application - Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries,
Rolls & Pies and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Leavening Agents by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bread,
Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries, Rolls & Pies and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 112: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Leavening Agents by Application - Bread, Biscuits & Cookies,
Cakes & Pastries, Rolls & Pies and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Leavening
Agents by Application - Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes &
Pastries, Rolls & Pies and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for
Leavening Agents by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries, Rolls &
Pies and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
AFRICA
Table 115: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Leavening
Agents by Application - Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes &
Pastries, Rolls & Pies and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: Africa Historic Review for Leavening Agents by
Application - Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries,
Rolls & Pies and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Leavening Agents by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bread,
Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries, Rolls & Pies and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 52
