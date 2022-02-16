Pacira to Report 2021 Financial Results on Thursday February 24, 2022

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. PCRX today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 financial results before the open of the U.S. markets on Thursday, February 24, 2022. Following the release, the company will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET.



To participate in the conference call, dial 1-888-771-4371 and provide the passcode 50282786. International callers may dial 1-847-585-4405 and use the same passcode. In addition, a live audio of the conference call will be available as a webcast. Interested parties can access the event through the "Events" page on the Pacira website at investor.pacira.com.

For those unable to participate in the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Pacira website for approximately two weeks following the call.

About Pacira

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. PCRX is committed to providing a non-opioid option to as many patients as possible to redefine the role of opioids as rescue therapy only. The company is also developing innovative interventions to address debilitating conditions involving the sympathetic nervous system, such as cardiac electrical storm, chronic pain, and spasticity. Pacira has three commercial-stage non-opioid treatments: EXPAREL® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension), a long-acting, local analgesia currently approved for postsurgical pain management; ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension), an extended-release, intra-articular, injection indicated for the management of osteoarthritis knee pain; and ioveraº®, a novel, handheld device for delivering immediate, long-acting, drug-free pain control using precise, controlled doses of cold temperature to a targeted nerve. To learn more about Pacira, including the corporate mission to reduce overreliance on opioids, visit www.pacira.com.

Investor Contact: Pacira BioSciences, Inc. Christian Pedetti, (973) 254-4387 Christian.Pedetti@pacira.com