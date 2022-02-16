BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group and United States Federal Agency Extend CAD $588K Contract

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG" or the "Company") BIGGBBKCF WKN: A2PS9W))), owner of Blockchain Intelligence Group, a cryptocurrency compliance and forensics company, is pleased to announce a contract extension for year three (of five) with a United States federal government agency bringing total contract value to CAD $588,462. Blockchain Intelligence Group supplies forensic technology for cryptocurrencies to support investigations and training. The agency name is withheld due to its critical national security mission.
"Entering our third year demonstrates product-market fit and public sector agencies demand for premium crypto investigation technology," says Lance Morginn, President, Blockchain Intelligence Group. "This lasting partnership is a clear validation of all the hard work and advances in technology our team has made to date."
Blockchain Intelligence Group also signed contracts in the last two months with two US banks with contract values of CAD $96.5K.
QLUE™ (Qualitative Law Enforcement Unified Edge) enables law enforcement, regulators and government agencies to follow the transfer for value. QLUE™ incorporates AI, search and data analytic algorithms to detect suspicious activity from cryptocurrency transactions. Investigators can quickly identify and track suspicious transactions to catch nefarious actors involved in terrorist financing, human trafficking, drug trafficking, weapons trafficking, child exploitation, corruption, bribery, money laundering, and other crimes.
Learn more about Blockchain Intelligence Group and QLUE™ at www.blockchaingroup.io.
On behalf of the Board
Mark Binns
CEO
ir@biggdigitalassets.com
Investor Relations
Victoria Rutherford
Victoria@adcap.ca
T: 1 480 625 5772
For Press Requests
Matt Eckess
Red Lorry Yellow Lorry for Blockchain Intelligence Group
BIG@RLYL.com
T: +1 857 217 2925
About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG has three portfolio companies: Netcoins (netcoins.ca), Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io) and TerraZero (terrazero.com).
Blockchain Intelligence Group builds technology to power compliance and intelligence for the crypto future. Banks and crypto companies depend on our technology to monitor risk from crypto transactions. Investigators and law enforcement quickly identify and track illicit activity. Blockchain Intelligence Group is trusted globally by banks, crypto companies, law enforcement, fintechs, regtechs and governments.
Netcoins develops brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via a self-serve crypto brokerage portal at Netcoins.app.
TerraZero is a vertically integrated Metaverse development group and leading Web 3.0 technology company specializing in the Metaverse space. The Company's Metaverse agnostic vision is to develop, acquire, and finance the Metaverse's most promising companies, entrepreneurs, and developers. TerraZero also owns digital real estate and provides offices and services to those interested in the Metaverse. Furthermore, TerraZero acquires, designs, builds, and operates virtual assets and solutions to monetize the Metaverse ecosystem. The Company's businesses are segmented into five (5) divisions which include: (1) virtual real estate; (2) advertising; (3) data analytics; (4) events and marketing; and (5) infrastructure. TerraZero aims to support the community, foster innovation, and drive adoption.
For more information and to register to BIGG's mailing list, please visit our website at https://www.biggdigitalassets.com. Or visit SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which include completion of the search technology software and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of BIGG. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because BIGG can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from BIGG's expectations include, consumer sentiment towards BIGG's products and Blockchain technology generally, technology failures, competition, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations.
The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, BIGG disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, BIGG undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.
The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this Press Release.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.