WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference

PHOENIX, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. ("WillScot Mobile Mini" or the "Company") WSC, a North American leader in modular space and portable storage solutions, today announced that Tim Boswell, President & Chief Financial Officer, will be hosting private investor meetings during the 2022 J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
About WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol "WSC." Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the Company is a leading business services provider specializing in innovative flexible workspace and portable storage solutions. WillScot Mobile Mini services diverse end markets across all sectors of the economy from a network of over 275 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.
Additional Information and Where to Find It
Additional information can be found on the company's website at www.willscotmobilemini.com
Contact Information
Investor Inquiries:
Nick Girardi
nick.girardi@willscotmobilemini.com
Media Inquiries:
Scott Junk
scott.junk@willscotmobilemini.com
