Dyve Biosciences to Present at the 32nd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference

CAMARILLO, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyve Biosciences, Inc. ("Dyve"), a clinical-stage biotech company applying its proprietary transdermal delivery technology to a broad pipeline of clinical assets, today announced that company management will be presenting a corporate overview and participating in 1-on-1 meetings at the 32nd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference taking place virtually March 15 - 16, 2022.



32nd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference (virtual) Date: Wednesday, March 16, 2022 Time: 4:00PM – 4:30PM ET Speaker: Ryan Beal, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder Format: Company Presentation Webcast*: Registration Link (click here) * a replay will be available following the presentation for 90 days

Please contact your representative at Oppenheimer to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with Dyve Biosciences management during the conference.



For information about the 32nd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference, please refer to the conference website.

About Dyve Biosciences

Dyve is a clinical-stage biotech company applying its proprietary transdermal delivery technology to a broad pipeline of clinical assets, including a collection of new chemical entities (NCEs) in collaboration with a major pharmaceutical company. Dyve has an emulsion-based platform technology that has succeeded where previous attempts with patches and microneedles have failed - allowing for the topical application and transdermal delivery of both simple and complex molecules that are neither suitable nor optimal for traditional oral and injectable routes of administration. Dyve's transdermal delivery system provides a new paradigm for a universal third route of drug delivery, combining the fast onset of action and systemic availability of an injectable, with the convenience and optimal pharmacokinetic profile of an oral pill. Dyve's goal is to set a new standard with a comprehensive transdermal delivery solution, creating therapeutics which are both patient-friendly and clinically intuitive for a wide array of indications. Dyve's technology includes a novel approach for delivering pH-adjusting agents through the skin. This has the potential to decrease the acidic microenvironments that are key to the pathology and treatment of multiple disease states within oncology, immunology, and inflammation. For example, Dyve's lead asset, pH-modulator DYV702, recently completed a successful multi-center, 100-patient, Phase 2 clinical study for reducing the pain associated with acute gouty arthritis. Dyve's novel technology platform carries a robust portfolio of both pending and issued patents. For more information, please visit www.dyvebio.com .

