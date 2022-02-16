Solid Power to Present at the Wolfe Research Virtual Global Auto, Auto Tech, and Mobility Conference on Wednesday, February 23, 2022

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Power, Inc. ("Solid Power") SLDP, an industry-leading developer of all-solid-state battery cells for electric vehicles, today announced its participation at the upcoming Wolfe Research Virtual Global Auto, Auto Tech, and Mobility Conference on February 23, 2022. Doug Campbell, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting. Mr. Campbell and Kevin Paprzycki, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in small group meetings as part of the conference.
Solid Power's presentation at the Wolfe Research conference is scheduled for 11:35 AM – 12:20 PM ET on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. A live webcast link of the presentation can be accessed via the link provided below or by visiting the Events & Presentations section of Solid Power's Investor Relations website.
Live and replay webcast link: https://wolferesearch.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_bXzKgiwtRYmqOkcoZPsR2w
A replay of the presentation will be available on the Solid Power Investor Relations website for 90 days following the event.
About Solid Power
Solid Power is an industry-leading developer of all-solid-state rechargeable battery cells for electric vehicles and mobile power markets. Solid Power replaces the flammable liquid electrolyte in a conventional lithium-ion battery with a proprietary sulfide-based solid electrolyte. As a result, Solid Power's all-solid-state battery cells are expected to be safer and more stable across a broad temperature range, provide an increase in energy density compared to the best available rechargeable battery cells, enable less expensive, more energy-dense battery pack designs and be compatible with traditional lithium-ion manufacturing processes. For more information, visit http://www.solidpowerbattery.com/.
