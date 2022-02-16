Accolade to Participate in the 2022 SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

SEATTLE, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accolade, Inc. ACCD, a healthcare provider that serves over 600 employers and millions of members, will participate in the 2022 SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference, including a fireside chat presentation on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 2:20 p.m. E.T. A webcast will be available at ir.accolade.com.
About Accolade, Inc.
Accolade ACCD provides millions of people and their families with an exceptional healthcare experience that is personal, data driven and value based to help every person live their healthiest life. Accolade solutions combine virtual primary care, mental health support and expert medical opinion services with intelligent technology and best-in-class care navigation. Accolade's Personalized Healthcare approach puts humanity back in healthcare by building relationships that connect people and their families to the right care at the right time to improve outcomes, lower costs and deliver consumer satisfaction. Accolade consistently receives consumer satisfaction ratings over 90%. For more information, visit accolade.com.
