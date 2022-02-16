DevOps-as-a-Service Pioneer DuploCloud Raises $15 Million Series A, Experiences 270% Year-over-Year Revenue Growth

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DuploCloud , the industry pioneer for no-code/low-code infrastructure automation and compliance, announced today the company has closed a $15 million Series A funding round led by Mayfield , a top-tier global venture capital firm, with participation from existing seed investor, Monta Vista Capital . These funds bring the total capital raised to date to $17.5 million. Driven by the increasing skills gap for DevOps engineers, DuploCloud's DevOps-as-a-Service platform is being embraced by startups and mid-sized businesses, as well as others migrating applications to the cloud.



Built by the original engineers of Microsoft Azure and AWS, DuploCloud's no-code/low-code platform is the easiest to use and fastest to deploy for cloud infrastructure automation and compliance. From infrastructure provisioning and application deployment to security controls and alerts, the solution has been designed to meet all the cloud infrastructure needs of growing companies.

Since its debut in 2018, DuploCloud has experienced unprecedented demand for its solution, resulting in 270% year-over-year revenue growth. The new funds will be used to drive product improvements and innovation, expand the sales and marketing teams and enhance the company's global footprint.

"The global DevOps shortage is very real and we are excited to partner with Mayfield to expand our software and service offering, and grow the company to meet industry demand," said Venkat Thiruvengadam, Founder and CEO of DuploCloud. "We are well on our way toward delivering on our mission of empowering both application developers and DevOps engineers to create and quickly launch secure and compliant cloud-based applications."

DuploCloud has been powering the creation of cloud applications for dozens of emerging and growth-stage companies. Customers such as Kami Vision and Uniphore can attest to launching fully-compliant apps months ahead of schedule and the ability to implement hundreds of infrastructure changes with minimal to no DevOps resources.

Most cloud security software solutions are employed for post-provisioning and monitoring of the security and compliance controls, limiting their impact to a mere 30% of the entire solution. This leaves the core of the problem to be solved by human DevOps experts writing thousands of lines of automation code. DuploCloud on the other hand is fundamentally a provisioning system with built-in compliance controls, then adds monitoring and auditing. The solution frees DevOps engineers from the mundane tasks, allowing them to focus on activities that truly differentiate the business.

"By elevating the developer and accelerating the delivery of delightful secure cloud applications, DuploCloud joins the wave of iconic devcentric companies that have been created over the last decade," said Navin Chaddha, managing director of Mayfield. "Venkat and his team have felt the pain directly, so have built a comprehensive DevOps as a service product with a low-code/no-code model which has resulted in their momentum."

"DuploCloud is bringing the industry a unique cloud automation platform for no-code/low-code DevOps which has become extremely prevalent especially for companies needing to deploy applications quickly," said Will Schoeppner, Research Director at EMA. "Automating the provisioning and compliance process for cloud-native applications is key to lowering costs and speeding time to market while reducing errors, where traditional methods could take months."

"For years businesses large and small have been writing Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC) to deploy their applications to the cloud. While IaC is an admirable way to shave the time and effort required to deploy cloud applications, it still leaves much to be desired by developers and security professionals alike," said Venktesh Shukla, founder and general partner of Monta Vista Capital. "Our investment in DuploCloud underscores our belief that the fundamental change in the approach to IT will come from putting control into the hands of developers with a no-code/low-code solution."

DuploCloud offers one uniform platform with many pricing options based on customer needs. To learn more, visit https://duplocloud.com/pricing/ .

