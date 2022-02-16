Fate Therapeutics to Webcast Conference Call Reporting Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company" or "Fate Therapeutics") FATE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for patients with cancer, today announced that the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 5:00 PM ET to report its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results and provide a corporate update.
In order to participate in the conference call, please dial (877) 303-6235 (domestic) or (631) 291-4837 (international) and refer to conference ID 1888465. The live webcast can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.fatetherapeutics.com. The archived webcast will be available on the Company's website beginning approximately two hours after the event.
About Fate Therapeutics, Inc.
Fate Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of first-in-class cellular immunotherapies for patients with cancer. The Company has established a leadership position in the clinical development and manufacture of universal, off-the-shelf cell products using its proprietary induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) product platform. The Company's immuno-oncology pipeline includes off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived natural killer (NK) cell and T-cell product candidates, which are designed to synergize with well-established cancer therapies, including immune checkpoint inhibitors and monoclonal antibodies, and to target tumor-associated antigens using chimeric antigen receptors (CARs). Fate Therapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit www.fatetherapeutics.com.
