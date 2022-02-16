Sportradar to Release Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings on March 30, 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportradar Group AG SRAD ("Sportradar" or "the Company"), will release its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter fiscal 2021, ending December 31, 2021, on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Sportradar will also host a conference call to discuss these results at 8:00 a.m. eastern time on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the earnings call through Sportradar's Investor Relations website at https://investors.sportradar.com/. An archived webcast with the accompanying slides will be available at the Company's investor relations website for one year after the conclusion of the live event. Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at 1-855-725-1617 (USA) or +1-509-960-9043 (International), passcode 3474938. A replay of the earnings call will be available through April 6, 2022, by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (USA) or +1-404-537-3406 (International), passcode 3474938.
About Sportradar
Sportradar is the leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Established in 2001, the company is well-positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, providing sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a range of solutions to help grow their business. Sportradar employs more than 2,300 full time employees across 19 countries around the world. It is our commitment to excellent service, quality and reliability that makes us the trusted partner of more than 1,600 customers in over 120 countries and an official partner of the NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, UEFA, FIFA, ICC, and ITF. We cover more than 750,000 events annually across 83 sports. With deep industry relationships, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience; it also safeguards the sports themselves through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.
Investor Relations Contact:
Rima Hyder
investor.relations@sportradar.com
Press Contact:
Sandra Lee
comms@sportradar.com
